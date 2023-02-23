Home Business The concept of millimeter-wave radar continues to grow stronger, will it succeed AIGC as the new main line?丨On the market
The concept of millimeter-wave radar continues to grow stronger, will it succeed AIGC as the new main line?丨On the market

The concept of millimeter-wave radar continues to grow stronger, will it succeed AIGC as the new main line?丨On the market

China Business News 2023-02-23 15:41:35

On February 23, the concept of millimeter wave radar continued to be strong. What do you think of this performance? What are the reasons for the continued strength of the millimeter-wave radar concept? Can it last? Will the relay AIGC become the new main line? The industry believes that this year, the number of front-mounted 4D millimeter-wave radars in my country’s passenger car market will exceed one million. By 2025, the proportion of 4D imaging radars in all forward-facing millimeter-wave radars is expected to exceed 40%, and there is huge room for growth.

On February 23, the concept of millimeter wave radar continued to be strong. What do you think of this performance? What are the reasons for the continued strength of the millimeter-wave radar concept? Can it last? Will the relay AIGC become the new main line? The industry believes that this year, the number of front-mounted 4D millimeter-wave radars in my country’s passenger car market will exceed one million. By 2025, the proportion of 4D imaging radars in all forward-facing millimeter-wave radars is expected to exceed 40%, and there is huge room for growth.

