China Business News 2023-02-23

On February 23, the concept of millimeter wave radar continued to be strong. What do you think of this performance? What are the reasons for the continued strength of the millimeter-wave radar concept? Can it last? Will the relay AIGC become the new main line? The industry believes that this year, the number of front-mounted 4D millimeter-wave radars in my country’s passenger car market will exceed one million. By 2025, the proportion of 4D imaging radars in all forward-facing millimeter-wave radars is expected to exceed 40%, and there is huge room for growth.

