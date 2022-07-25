(Original title: The concept of power battery recycling broke out in Disonli and Tianqi shares, and the two consecutive boards surpassed the daily limit of technology intraday)

powerBatteryThe concept of recycling strengthened again in intraday trading on the 25th. As of press time,Beyond technologyUp nearly 17%, hitting the daily limit at one point in the session, and the stock’s “20cm” daily limit on the previous trading day;Dickson、Enlightenment environment、Tianqi sharesThe daily limit has been increased for two consecutive days.Dongjiang Environmental Protectionrose nearly 7%,Grammyrose more than 4%.

recently,Ningde era、Tianqi Lithium IndustryWhen the industry giants expressed their views on the recycling of power batteries one after another, the sector became hot again.

Northeast thissecuritiesIt is pointed out that from the perspective of resource supply and sustainable development, power battery recycling is essential: ① An important supplement to the supply of resources such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. On the one hand, taking lithium resources as an example, the supply and demand of lithium resources may be tight for a long time.Power battery recyclingIn the long run, it will become an important supplement to the supply of lithium resources; on the other hand, the establishment of a mature power battery recycling system can reduce my country’s dependence on overseas resources such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel in the future; ② it is in line with the national policy of sustainable development. Waste power batteries are more harmful and are a waste of resources. Efficient recycling is in line with my country’s national policy of sustainable development, reducing environmental hazards while reusing resources.

In the short term, although battery recycling is important and necessary, the industry is still in its infancy and faces various problems, the agency said. 1) The scrapping scale of power batteries is small, and the recycling system and channel construction are not perfect. The general scrap cycle of power batteries is 5-7 years, and currently corresponds to the installed power batteries in 2015-2017 (among which, the global installed capacity in 2017 is 64GWh, which is only 22% of the 297GWh in 2021). The overall scale is small, and the recycling system and channels Construction is still not perfect. 2) The recycling market is not well-regulated, and there are still many small black workshops. At present, the recycling of power batteries is still in its infancy. Relatively part of the scrapped batteries have not entered the formal channels. There are many small and black workshops in the market. They are small in scale, simple and extensive in technology, and the three wastes are not compliant, which poses great harm to the environment and safety. . 3) The current recovery cost is high. The current recycling process faces many problems, the more prominent ones are low production efficiency (long time-consuming, low yield), low element recovery rate (taking lithium as an example, currently only 65-85%), and large energy consumption of auxiliary materials. The problem leads to the high cost of current battery recycling production and low economic benefits.

In the long run, industrial policies will continue to improve, recycling processes will continue to be optimized, and the amount of superimposed power battery scrap will gradually enter a period of high growth. The scale of battery recycling will grow rapidly, and there will be huge development space. 1) Industrial policies and regulations were further improved. In 2018, the pilot work of recycling system construction was carried out in Shenzhen and the “Recycling System” was officially released.new energyThe Interim Measures for the Administration of Recycling and Utilization of Automobile Power Batteries marks the standardization of the power battery recycling industry. In addition, as of 2022, the number of eligible recycling whitelist companies issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has reached 47, and the scale of the “regular army” has continued to expand. The improvement of policies and regulations related to battery recycling will drive the development of the industry in a more orderly and regulated manner. 2) The recycling process is continuously optimized. In the current industrial practice, the process flow is constantly being optimized, such as the introduction of more advanced extraction processes to separate lithium elements in advance, and the precise control of acid-base ratio to reduce lithium loss. one of the signs. 3) The scale of power battery scrapping will gradually enter a period of high growth. According to statistics, the cumulative scale of domestic retired power batteries will reach 200,000 tons in 2021, and will reach 70/2.3 million tons in 2026/2030, respectively, and the CAGR in 2021-2026/2026-2030 will be 28%/35%, respectively. The scale of decommissioning will gradually enter a period of high growth. Based on industrial policies, technological improvements, and the high increase in the scale of scrapping of retired power batteries, the overall scale of battery recycling has huge potential in the future. Targets/enterprises for battery recycling: Tianqi Co., Ltd.,Ganfeng Lithium Industry、Huayou Cobalt、Hanrui Cobalt Industry、Shengtun Mining、Xiamen Tungsten IndustryWait.