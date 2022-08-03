Original title: The concept of power battery recycling is strengthening: 9 companies have increased by more than 20% since July, and 7 companies have net inflow of main funds exceeding 100 million yuan

Wind data shows that currently 25 power battery recycling companies have released pre-disclosure data for the 2022 interim report, of which 14 companies have achieved pre-increase in performance.

As of the close of trading on August 2, there were 46 companies in the concept of power battery recycling. Since July, the sector has risen by 5.42%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell by 6.25% over the same period.

Among them, a total of 35 companies outperformed the Shanghai Composite Index over the same period, and 9 companies rose by more than 20%. Jicheng Electronics, Narada Power, Ningbo Jingda, Fangyuan and Dishengli ranked the top five in terms of increase.

With the strengthening of the concept of power battery recycling, the cumulative increase of lithium battery company Narada Power in the past two days is as high as 27.35%.

From the perspective of the main capital positions, as of the close on August 2, the main capital of 7 companies has had a net inflow of more than 100 million yuan since July, namely Tianqi Lithium Industry, Ningde Times, Zhongwei Co., Ltd., Xiamen Tungsten Industry, CNNC Titanium Dioxide , GEM and Fangyuan shares. Tianqi Lithium has received a major net inflow of over 1 billion yuan.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website reported on August 1 that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment issued the “Implementation Plan for Carbon Peaking in the Industrial Sector”. Construction of automobile power battery recycling system.

The Northeast Securities Research Report pointed out that with the continuous improvement of power battery recycling industry policies and regulations, and the high growth of superimposed power battery scrap, the scale of battery recycling will continue to expand.

At the 2022 World Power Battery Conference last month, Wang Zhenpo, deputy director and secretary-general of the New Energy Battery Recycling Professional Committee of China Industrial Energy Conservation and Cleaner Production Association, said that in the next five years, the average annual decommissioning of power batteries will reach 20 to 30 GWh (or 16 GWh). million tons); by 2026, more than 142.2GWh (or 926,000 tons) are expected to be decommissioned.

Tianfeng Securities predicts that my country’s power battery recycling market is expected to reach 75.84 billion yuan in 2030, with a CAGR of 58.1% from 2021 to 2030, of which the scale of the cascade utilization market is 31.35 billion yuan and the recycling market size is 44.49 billion yuan.

Jiemian reporter noticed that benefiting from the broad market of the industry, many listed companies have accelerated the deployment of battery recycling business this year.

At the end of last month, GEM cooperated with Shanhe Intelligent to further integrate upstream and downstream channels and promote the commercialization of cascade reuse of power batteries. On August 2, GEM said on the interactive platform that it plans to recycle nearly 30,000 tons of scrapped power batteries this year.

While many companies are laying out power battery recycling, they are bound with new energy vehicle leading companies. Jiemian News previously reported that Zhongwei Co., Ltd. and Huayou Cobalt, the two leading companies of ternary precursors, announced that they would supply ternary precursor products of battery materials to Tesla.

Last month, according to the “Korea Economic News“, Huayou Cobalt and LG New Energy will set up a joint venture for waste battery recycling. At the end of last year, Zhongwei Co., Ltd. announced that it signed a memorandum with SungEel Hitech to carry out cooperation in battery recycling in Europe.

After a number of companies entered the field of battery recycling, the performance forecast for the first half of 2022 was outstanding. Among them, Tianqi shares is expected to have a net profit of 155 million to 170 million yuan, an increase of 99.08% to 118.35%. Regarding the pre-increase in performance, the company announced that the company focuses on the lithium battery recycling industry, and various main products maintain a stable profit level, which promotes the company’s current performance to increase significantly year-on-year.

In addition, Tianqi Co., Ltd. also plans to increase production capacity. In June, it first reached a cooperation with Haitong Hengxin in the field of lithium battery recycling and resource utilization, and then its subsidiary transferred shares to Qiantai Technology (Shenshan). According to the data, Qiantai Technology ( Shenshan) is a national high-tech enterprise engaged in scrap dismantling of new energy vehicles and cascade utilization of power batteries.

According to the company’s announcement, the main reason for the pre-increase in Narada’s performance is that the first phase of the waste lithium battery recycling project has reached production, which ensures the supply of raw materials for the company’s lithium battery production and improves the gross profit margin of lithium battery products. The company’s net profit in the first half of 2022 is expected to be 523 million yuan to 539 million yuan, an increase of 13.06 times to 13.49 times.

In addition, according to statistics from the Northeast Securities Research Report, as of 2022, there are 47 eligible recycling whitelist companies issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the scale of the “regular army” continues to expand.

At present, opportunities and challenges coexist in my country’s power battery recycling industry. Since the industry is still in its infancy, there is disorderly competition in the market, and informal enterprises are disrupting the power battery recycling market.

According to a report from China Business News, there are tens of thousands of “black demolition” small workshops. Since their recycling costs are much lower than that of regular enterprises, a large number of waste power batteries flow into small workshops with low bids, which actually forms a market environment in which bad money drives out good money.