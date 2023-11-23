The concept of short drama continues to be popular, and public funds have come out to investigate – Economic Observer Network – a professional financial news website

Short Drama Stocks Lead Gains in Recent Market Surge

The concept of short dramas has captivated the market once again as related stocks continue to soar, with individual stocks experiencing a 160% increase since November. Media ETFs have also seen significant gains, with an increase of over 11% in just one month, propelling the ETF market forward.

Public equity institutions have taken notice of the trend, conducting research on short drama concept stocks and expressing a keen interest in the business layout of relevant companies. Fund managers have been immersing themselves in the world of dramas, with some reportedly binge-watching 35 episodes in one go.

Cinda Australia Asia Fund is among those who see potential in the short drama industry, noting its rapid growth in recent years and its impact on large platforms through traffic and content innovation. The relatively low threshold for entry into the domestic short drama industry has led to companies exploring overseas markets and seeking ways to differentiate themselves.

With the groundwork laid for a larger entertainment model, the future may bring pan-entertainment varieties entering a promotion and iteration cycle. This has sparked optimism about the sustainability of future performance in the media and computer industries.

The surge in short drama stocks reflects a growing interest in this unique form of entertainment and the potential it holds for investors. As the industry continues to evolve, there is anticipation of further growth and innovation.

