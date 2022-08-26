Listen to the audio version of the article

The industrialist Alberto Balocco, president and CEO of the Piedmontese confectionery industry of the same name, died this afternoon struck by lightning in the mountains, in the Assietta area, in the municipality of Pragelato. He was in the company of a friend, Davide Vigo, 55, originally from Turin and resident in Luxembourg, who also died. The two were on a mountain bike excursion.

Balocco was 56 years old, just turned yesterday. The main headquarters of the Balocco industry is in Fossano, in the Cuneo area, where about 500 people work there who produce panettone, biscuits and other baked goods.

Not even two months ago, on July 2, another very serious bereavement hit the family and the confectionery company Balocco, the death of Alberto’s father, Aldo, the inventor of the famous “Mandorlato” panettone and architect of the growth of the company started from his father in 1927 in Fossano (Cuneo), when he opened a small pastry shop. Alberto Balocco headed the company – 200 million turnover in 2022 – with his sister Alessandra.

Condolence for the disappearance of the industrialist was expressed by the mayor of Fossano, Dario Tallone, and by the president of Piedmont Alberto Cirio.