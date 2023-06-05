the conflict continues in Sudan, strong protests in Senegal

Although the attention of the western press has diminished, in Sudan the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group continue to rage. Sudan Tribune tells how the facilitators of the ceasefire have Jeddah trial suspended, launched on May 11 to end the armed conflict in Khartoum and Darfur, citing serious violations committed by the warring parties. The facilitators expressed their willingness to resume talks once humanitarian assistance is allowed to be delivered and essential services are restored.

Also in view of the renewed instability, the United Nations Security Council has decided to renew until 3 December its mission to accompany the transition in the country, UNITAMS, reaffirming – as reported by the Sudan Tribune – “the commitment to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Sudan”. Finally Sudan Tribune writes again about the new one peace proposal put forward by the African Uniona roadmap based on the “establishment of an inclusive political process that encourages dialogue between the main military, political and social actors in Sudan” and which can “prepare the country for democratic, free and fair elections”.

The fuse for Darfur, the American sanctions

On France Inter, in a piece translated for Italy by Internazionale, Pierre Haski underlines how the current conflict can only be “the beginning of an even greater tragedy” for Sudan. The news coming from Darfurthe westernmost region of Sudan, bordering Chad, they are indeed worrying. In 2013, the militias called janjaweed (the demons on horseback) created the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Hemetti, one of the two protagonists of the current clashes. But the regular army had also participated in the repression at the time. All military leaders operating today have Darfur blood on their hands. The agreement signed in 2020 after the fall of dictator Omar al-Bashir is collapsingand dozens of victims have already been reported in the capital Geneina, in western Darfur.

L’Orient-Le Jour, on the other hand, speaks of one Khartoum under bombs despite US sanctions: after a conflict that has already caused more than 1,800 deaths, Washington has raised its voice and announced sanctions against two army companies and two companies, one of which operates in gold mines in Sudan, run by General Dagalo and two of his brothers. diplomatic isolationHowever, does not appear to pose a real threat for the two warring generals.

Sonko’s conviction inflames Senegal

In Senegal Ousmane Sonkomain opponent of the current president Macky Sall, was sentenced on June 1 to two years in prison for “corrupting youth”. A conviction that will most likely prevent him from participating in the presidential elections in February 2024. Africa24Tv recounts how the clashes that arose following Sonko’s conviction have already registered nine victimsas well as halted transport and halted many activities.

As Le Point Afrique writes, last Friday the Senegalese government took sides in the capital Dakar the armed forces, to stop the spiral of violence triggered the previous day. The executive also admitted to have restricted access to social networks such as Facebook, WhatsApp or Twitter to stop the “spread of hateful and subversive messages”.

Also there Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) He released a statement in which he affirms that he is following the outbreak of violence in Senegal with “restlessness”, and calls on Senegal to “defend the country’s reliable reputation as a bastion of peace and stability”.