Listen to the audio version of the article

You park your car, perhaps brand new, and in front there is a large SUV within reach of the bonnet or one of the increasingly numerous shared cars whose users maneuver with total indifference to the damage their car causes «but I just supported”. On your return you will find the car with obvious scratches and dents. But how can you do to protect yourself and reduce parking anxiety?

Simple: with a connected dash cam, which in addition to recording what happens on the move, acts as a digital sentry.

We tested the Garmin Dash Cam Live, a unique windshield camera with 4G connection. Just connect via the drive app and you can see what’s happening around the car in real time. Everything is recorded, including GPS position. It doesn’t cost very much (400 euros) but it works well, apart from a certain slowness in the remote connection. It offers alerts on attempted thefts in progress and also driver assistance functions with alerts and alerts on moving traffic, speed cameras and involuntary lane departure.

For the connectivity functions, however, a combination with the Garmin Vault cloud is needed (11 euros per month, not exactly cheap but there is also the possibility of recording on the cloud). Subscription is mandatory if you want to take full advantage of all the “smart” functions such as live view with a 140-degree angle and position detection (thanks to the integrated GPS).

Operation is simple, the camcorder has a large 2.95” display but is not bulky. It is applied to the windshield or to the structure around the rear view mirror.