The consequences of the CS demise for the export industry

Aargau industry veteran warns: The consequences of the CS demise could be fatal for export companies

Peter Gisler heads the Swiss Export Risk Insurance (Serv). The state institution ensures that companies can also export to risk countries. Gisler says the collapse of Credit Suisse could have far-reaching consequences for the export industry – especially for SMEs.

Peter Gisler from Aargau heads the Swiss Export Risk Insurance. The public-law institution insures high-risk transactions abroad.

He is a veteran of the Aargau industry. Peter Gisler, originally from the city of Zurich, moved to Aargau because of love, but has also made a considerable part of his career here: on the one hand at the Aargauische Kantonalbank (AKB), but also at ABB.

