The consequences of the law against homosexuality in Uganda

On May 29, 2023, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed theAnti-Homosexuality Act (AHA), a law that aggravates the penalties already provided for by the Ugandan penal code for homosexual relations e contemplates the death penalty for cases considered “aggravated”.”. The law has attracted criticism from Western governments, putting at risk relations with European Union countries and the United States, one of the main promoters of foreign aid. This dynamic had already occurred in 2014, when a similar provision was revoked by the constitutional court, also as a consequence of the suspension of some financial aid programmes.

US President Biden called the law “a violation of universal human rights”, and Secretary of State Blinken speculated restrictions on travel to the United States by Ugandan officials.

The case of Uganda in the African context

I’m 62 i Villages in the world where consensual same-sex sexual acts are illegal, and half of these are in African countries. Although several studies have reconstructed the history of homosexuality in pre-colonial Africa and demonstrated the diffusion of non-heterosexual relationships in various tribal societies, in recent decades the rhetoric of homosexuality has emerged in various countries as a legacy of the colonial period , a legacy of European empires foreign to local cultures. This narrative has often been exploited by some African political leaders to promote forms of repressive legislation.

Paradoxically, in various African countries, and in particular in Uganda, homophobic sentiment has also strengthened due to the straits ties with US evangelical Christian groupswho have begun to influence the country’s political agenda since the 1980s, orienting it in a conservative direction through intense proselytizing activity.

The AHA is one of the most repressive anti-homosexuality laws in the world: provides thelife sentence for anyone who engages in same-sex relationships and even the death penalty for HIV-positive individuals who engage in same-sex relationships. Furthermore, it also punishes activities that “promote” homosexuality – such as renting a house to an openly homosexual person – with sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

Consensual homosexual intercourse between adults was already criminalized in Uganda, but the AHA imposes even harsher penalties, with the aim of protect the institution of the “traditional family” and “children made vulnerable to sexual abuse because of homosexuality”. The law also assumes that attraction between individuals of the same sex is not an immutable characteristic, leaving room for the so-called “conversion therapies”discredited by leading mental health organizations.

HIV, violence and discrimination

Following the passage of the law, the Global Fund and the United Nations expressed concern about the consequences of the AHA on public health and progress in the response to HIV.

One of the consequences related to the approval of the AHA that most concern the scientific community, activists and health professionals, is the potential increase in HIV infections, in a country where 1.4 million people are already affected by the virus. Uganda has made major progress in the fight against the virus over the past two decades, but new law could discourage both members of the LGBT community and non-LGBTs from accessing prevention, testing and treatment services. In the country, as in many other African countries, women are more affected by the infections, but the disease is still subject to the stigma that associates it with homosexuality. Consequentially, an increase in undetected infections is likely due to fears of being reported and arrested.

The law would cause the gradual demolition of the country’s achievements in fighting and preventing the virus: some HIV treatment centers are already reporting a drastic one reduction of patients seen, who no longer have access to antiretroviral drugs.

Furthermore, the legitimacy of homophobia in Ugandan society could generate a new wave of violence against homosexuals: In 2014, after the first draft of the AHA was passed, there were 750%-1900% increases in the number of attacks against gay men compared to the two years before the law was passed. Also today, the strong feeling of intolerance towards the LGBT community and signs of an escalation in violence have driven many people into home segregation or fleeing from the country. A few thousand Ugandans are already in Kenya as refugees, although the climate of intolerance is also worsening among Kenyans and living conditions in the reception centers are harsh.

The matter has also reignited the debate on the protection mechanisms adopted by Western countries for refugees persecuted because of their sexual orientationparticularly in the United Kingdom, where Ugandans seeking protection may be detained in immigration centers before facing a difficult process to prove to the British authorities that they are victims of persecution.

The withdrawal of humanitarian aid

However, the negative effects of the law could affect the entire Ugandan population: as in 2014, some international organizations and government development agencies could decide to suspend financial aid programs for the country. According to OECD data, financial assistance from donor countries to Uganda in recent years has constituted 6-8% of the gross national product, and has been destined mainly to the health sector. The suspension of aid flows would have negative consequences for the entire population: in 2014, for example, the World Bank suspended a $90 million loan that was intended to improve national health services.

Like then, todaythe USAID agency, among Uganda’s largest donorswith a declaration by director Samantha Power, announced that the AHA will block cooperation with Kampala and called on the Ugandan government to reconsider the law.

Pressure from the international community and some irregularities during the parliamentary voting process made it possible to challenge the 2014 law: nine years later, new anomalies during the parliamentary process could provide an opportunity to challenge the law in court. However, the popularity enjoyed by the AHA among Ugandans and President Museveni’s determination to defend one of the cornerstones of his political program do not allow us to imagine hopeful prospects for the country’s homosexual community.

Cover photo EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

This article, edited by Nicola Caserio, was written in collaboration with Orizzonti Politici and Affari Internazionali, the journal of IAI, as part of the project on humanitarian crises in the world

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

