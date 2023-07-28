The consequences of the use of cluster bombs in Ukraine

It is recent news that Ukraine has used the cluster munitions supplied by the United States of America for the counteroffensive against Russia.

The US Undersecretary of Defense Colin H. Kahl has, in fact, stated that the Pentagon provides this type of ammunition, following President Biden’s determination in this regard, to deal with the “urgency of the moment” e assicurare che “the Ukrainians have the confidence that they have what they need”.

A debate has begun in the international community on this supply, the legitimacy of this type of weapon being controversial.

The matter is regulated, among other things, by a specific treaty: lthe 2008 Oslo Convention on Cluster Bombs, entered into force on today ratified by one hundred and eleven states, including Italy. It prohibits the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of this type of weapon. Some conventional provisions relate to the destruction of existing stockpiles, the cleaning of contaminated areas, assistance to victims, a monitoring system and the obligations of states regarding transposition into domestic legislation

It is therefore a convention containing both peacetime rules on disarmament and specific rules on the law of armed conflicts concerning (the prohibition of) the use of cluster bombs.

Specifically, the Convention limits itself to regulating munitions capable of dispersing or releasing (and containing) submunitions weighing less than 20 kilograms each.

The United States, Ukraine or the Russian Federation are not among the contracting parties, so there has been some debate surrounding this supply.

What does international law say

In this regard, two aspects must be distinguished.

From above, from the point of view of disarmamenti.e. rules intended to abolish the existence of a certain category of weapons, the obligations deriving from the Oslo Convention appear to be of a contractual nature, for which the contracting States are certainly bound by it. At present it can be doubted that there is a corresponding standard of a customary nature that prohibits the production, possession or transfer of this type of weapon.

On the other hand, as far as use is concerned, the rules of humanitarian law.

Based on the general principles of the law of armed conflicts, indiscriminate attacks are prohibitedi.e. unfit to discriminate between military objectives and civilian goods (principle of distinction), the use of weapons which cause superfluous harm and unnecessary suffering is prohibited (limitation of means and methods of combat), it is prohibited to cause excessive collateral damage with respect to the military advantage concrete and direct achieved (principle of military necessity and proportionality).

It is therefore necessary to verify the compatibility of the use of cluster bombs with respect to these principles.

By their nature, these munitions release munitions that are targetable in “an area”, but not necessarily towards the single military target. It is also uncertain whether they all explode or remain partially unexploded.

In the practice of the most recent conflicts, it is reported that many of them remain unexplodedcontaminating areas intended for civilian use and jeopardizing the safety of the population even after the end of the conflict.

It seems difficult to assert its legitimacy to the extent in which they are not aimed exclusively at a military objective and cause only collateral damage commensurate with the neutralization of the same.

In addition to the general principles mentioned above, other provisions also appear to prohibit the use of cluster bombs.

It should be remembered that pursuant to art. 36 of the Additional Protocol of 1977 to the four Geneva Conventions of 1949, in the phase of study, development, acquisition of a new type of weapon, the contracting parties have the obligation to determine whether its future use is compatible with the rules of law international.

Under this obligation, the parties should refrain from acquiring weapons that are potentially unsuitable for discriminating against military objectives or likely to cause superfluous harm or needless suffering.

In addition, the 2003 Fifth Protocol on Explosive Remnants of War supplementing the Convention on Conventional Weapons of 1980 and which has among its contracting parties the United States of America, Ukraine and the Russian Federation, requires the removal of all unexploded or abandoned ordnance targeting civilians, peacekeepers and humanitarian workers after the end of the armed conflict.

From this it follows that, even if you use cluster bombs, there would be an inescapable obligation to remove unexploded submunitions after the end of the armed conflict.

The use of ammunition by Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, in conjunction with the supply of cluster bombs, indicated five principles which will inform the use of such armsthe. They will be used only in Ukraine; they will not be dropped in urban areas but only in fields where there is a concentration of Russian troops; it will be recorded where they are used; “clearance” activities will be conducted after the liberation of the Ukrainian territories; a report will be made to the “partners” on the use of ammunition and its effectiveness.

In terms of humanitarian law, that statement does not offer much reassurance. The commitment to use the ammunition on Ukrainian territory ensures respect for the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation. The register of places where ammunition is used can help you comply with the obligation to remove explosive remnants of war. Although the guarantee against its use in urban areas potentially reduces the possibility of collateral damage, if respected, not enough to insure first respect for the principles of international humanitarian lawgiven the large radius in which sub munitions disperse after launch and the difficulty of directing them exclusively towards a military target.

An assessment of the violation, case by case, of the law of armed conflicts and the possible commission of war crimes can only be carried out ex post.

Photo on the cover of OLEG PETRASYUK

