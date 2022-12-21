Our reporter Bao Xing’an

On December 19, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Opinions on Building a Data Basic System to Better Play the Role of Data Elements” (referred to as “Data Twenty”), which marked the introduction of a high-level top-level design of the data basic system. The “Twenty Articles on Data” clearly proposes the establishment of a data element circulation and transaction system that is compliant, efficient, and combined with off-site and off-site.

“Our country’s data scale and magnitude already have the conditions to build a world-leading ultra-large-scale data market.” Zheng Xiangxiang, president of the Shenzhen Information Service Blockchain Association, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that the establishment of a compliant and efficient, market The circulation and transaction system of data elements combined internally and externally will help my country realize the superposition of the advantages of online ultra-large-scale data and offline ultra-large-scale market, give full play to the role of data as a core strategic resource, and maximize the “demographic dividend”, “land dividend” and “technical dividend” “Capital dividend” is “data dividend”, grabbing the priority of the new track of global competition in the digital economy.

Public data is priced according to government guidance for paid use

The “Twenty Articles on Data” proposes to improve the system of data compliance and supervision rules in the whole process. Support the exploration of diversified pricing models and price formation mechanisms that conform to the characteristics of data elements, promote the paid use of public data used for digital development in accordance with government guidance, and independently set prices in the enterprise and personal information data markets. Strengthen the construction and supervision of corporate data compliance systems, severely crack down on black market transactions, and ban illegal data circulation industries.

Chen Xiaohua, an evaluation expert for major new infrastructure projects of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and executive director of the Metaverse Industry Collaborative Innovation Center of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications Science and Technology Park, told the Securities Daily reporter that if the data element pricing model and price formation mechanism can be determined, the current data element market will be greatly improved Distortion of pricing, chaos of unfair benefit distribution, and enrichment of the existing data full-process compliance and regulatory rule system are of great strategic significance for promoting data transactions and improving the market-oriented allocation mechanism of data elements.

“The externality, heterogeneity, value overflow, and multiple transaction scenarios of data make it difficult to directly apply the market method, income method, and cost method, which are commonly used in asset value evaluation, to the pricing of data assets. Innovate with theory.” Zheng Dingxiang believes that the value of data needs to be reflected in circulation and use, and it can be considered to rely on blockchain technology and adopt a unique method of ex-post pricing to meet the needs of data pricing. Blockchain technology can provide full tracking services for the confirmation and use of data. Data can be settled after being used. The smart contract function of blockchain can automatically execute the agreed price, and the data circulation will be more intelligent and automatic. Data flow will be more efficient and the cost of data usage will be reduced.

Zhao Yongxin, deputy director of the Metaverse Industry Committee of the China Mobile Communications Federation and a professor at Hebei University of Finance, told the Securities Daily reporter that different data pricing rules are different, and the pricing models are also different. It is recommended to start with cost pricing for government and other public data. Valuation, Combining data cost, data quality, and data privacy content to build a model; and for corporate and personal information data, customized pricing models and algorithms can be developed according to the degree of combination of data and specific application scenarios, so as to realize the benefits of buyers and sellers. balanced.

Ma Chenyun, the founder and CEO of Trust, and judicial blockchain expert, told the reporter of Securities Daily that in addition to data pricing, it is also necessary to establish a compliance-based “living water” and “clear water” for the circulation of data elements to ensure that data will be successful in a lifetime Possess property rights. As an important asset, data is illegally acquired and traded in aspects such as user portraits and precision marketing, and is relatively active. Cracking down on black market transactions will help clear the source of the legal and compliant circulation of data elements. It is recommended to build credible data throughout the process and unify judicial trial standards, especially the judicial blockchain will play an important role.

Guide multiple types of data trading venues to develop together

The “Twenty Articles on Data” proposes to coordinate and build a standardized and efficient data trading venue. “Guide the common development of various types of data trading venues, highlight the compliance supervision and basic service functions of national data trading venues” “regulate the regional data trading venues and industry data trading platforms established by various regions and departments, and build a multi-level market trading system, and promote the circulation and use of regional and industry data”.

In recent years, various data trading institutions have been actively established across the country, laying a good foundation for a larger-scale and comprehensive circulation of data elements. On December 20, the National Development and Reform Commission disclosed data showing that, according to incomplete statistics, as of now, there have been more than 30 data trading venues in China led by governments above the sub-provincial level, among which the trading venues clearly named “data exchanges” have already There are Guiyang Big Data Exchange, Beijing International Big Data Exchange, Shanghai Data Exchange, Fujian Big Data Exchange, Hunan Data Exchange, Guangzhou Data Exchange, and Shenzhen Data Exchange.

“Currently, my country has not yet formed a unified data trading market rule system. At present, most places are clearly responsible for the construction, operation and management of state-owned assets, emphasizing government attributes and public welfare. In the long run, data exchanges will eventually be based on The market attribute is the main one.” Zheng Ding said.

Ma Chenyun said that the construction of national, regional, and industry-level trading venues according to local conditions can better and faster link data sources and activate data circulation in key industries and fields. It is not about the number of trading places but the quality, and the number of trading places must be strictly controlled. Especially for industry or regional trading venues, it is necessary to identify their own characteristics and differentiation, and avoid rushing into the market.

The “Twenty Articles on Data” proposes to cultivate the circulation of data elements and the ecology of transaction services. “Cultivate a group of data providers and third-party professional service organizations.”

Zhao Yongxin said that the circulation and transaction of data elements involves a wide range and is highly professional. It is necessary to cultivate a group of data vendors and third-party professional service agencies in order to improve the service capabilities of data circulation and transaction processes. It is recommended that relevant ministries and commissions introduce support policies for the development of data providers and third-party professional service agencies, and provide special support in terms of financial funds, tax incentives, venue rental, talent training, application scenarios, etc., and continuously cultivate data element circulation and transaction service ecology.

The “Twenty Articles of Data” also proposes to build a data security compliance and orderly cross-border circulation mechanism. “Promoting the construction of cross-border digital trade infrastructure” and “supporting foreign capital to enter open fields in accordance with laws and regulations”.

Chen Xiaohua said that the establishment of a data security compliance and orderly cross-border circulation mechanism has determined my country’s basic rules and positions on cross-border data flow, and has increased the initiative in promoting the construction of cross-border digital trade infrastructure. It also provides guidance on coordinating data development and utilization, data security protection, and exploration of cross-border data classification and classification management mechanisms, which further consolidates the industrial foundation of my country’s digital trade and promotes the quality and efficiency of China‘s digital economy.

Zhao Yongxin said that my country is already a big country in the digital economy. Only by promoting the construction of new digital trade infrastructure can digital trade become more convenient and inclusive; In addition, it is necessary to support foreign capital to enter the open field in accordance with laws and regulations, and promote the formation of an international market with fair competition; in addition, it is necessary to increase the use of digital renminbi in the field of cross-border payment to make data transactions more secure and convenience.