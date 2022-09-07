Rendering of Xiamen Times New Energy Battery Industry Base Project (Phase I)

The projects started and completed in the Torch High-tech Zone cover many fields such as new energy. (Photo by reporter Zhang Qihui)

Xiamen Net News (Xiamen Daily reporter Liu Yan correspondent Guan Xuan Lei Yang) As the “start of construction” order was issued, the engineering vehicle blew its flute and the excavator rocker danced… Yesterday morning, the Torch High-tech Zone Management Committee and Tong’an District were in Xiamen. The Times New Energy Battery Industry Base Project (Phase I) will jointly hold a centralized start-up and completion event on site.

The major projects of Xiamen City were started and completed in this CIFIT. Torch High-tech Zone (including Tongxiang Headquarters) participated in a total of 7 projects with a total investment of about 18.549 billion yuan. Among them, 3 projects are under construction, which are Xiamen Times New Energy Battery Industry Base Project (Phase 1), Haichen Lithium Battery Phase 2, and Torch Huizhi Space Phase 2; 4 completed projects are Xingchen Science and Technology Park, Xiamen Weien Electric Xiang’an The second phase project of the new factory building, Stech Science and Technology Park, and Tongxiang General Factory. Projects cover new energy, electrical appliances and communications, integrated circuits and other fields.

These projects have great industrial influence, strong industrial drive and good development prospects. They will inject high-quality increments into the high-quality development of the high-tech zone, further consolidate the “4+4+6” modern industrial system built by our city, and enhance the urban development potential. and future competitiveness, is of great significance.

tens of billions

Create a new energy industry cluster highland

At the construction site, nearly a hundred construction vehicles were arranged in an orderly manner in an open space, which was spectacular. Before long, a modern new energy battery production base will rise here, and “a blueprint” will become “a real scene”.

“Xiamen Times New Energy Battery Industry Base Project is an important project for CATL, the world‘s leading new energy company, to continue to increase investment in Xiamen. It is an excellent representative of the city’s introduction of over 10 billion industrial projects, and it is another major milestone in the cooperation between the two parties. It shows Xiamen’s determination and confidence to join hands with CATL to build a new energy industry cluster highland.” Lai Jianzhou, Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Director of the Management Committee of the Torch High-tech Zone, said at the scene.

Under the guidance of the dual carbon goals, my country’s new energy industry is booming and has become an important engine for economic development. Among them, the expansion and strength of the new energy vehicle industry chain is becoming a green background for consolidating high-quality development. Xiamen is closely following the development of the times, planning in the overall situation, making key decisions, aiming at emerging industries such as new materials and new energy, looking for the intersection of dual-carbon strategy and urban development, and seizing the commanding heights of economic development.

As an important city in the strategic layout of CATL, the cooperation between Xiamen and CATL continues to develop in depth. In September last year, the Xiamen Municipal Government signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Ningde Times; in December last year, the Xiamen Xinneng’an lithium-ion battery production base project (Phase I) started; construction curtain.

million square meters

Setting the Xiamen Speed ​​of New Energy Industry Development

The Xiamen Times New Energy Battery Industry Base Project (Phase I) project, which started this time, has a total land area of ​​1,187,300 square meters and a total construction area of ​​1,220,000 square meters. It mainly builds a new energy battery production line. Energy and power battery industry cluster development.

Chen Yuantai, Secretary of the Party Committee of CATL, said that the smooth implementation of the project is inseparable from the strong support of Xiamen governments at all levels and relevant departments. “Under the strong leadership of Xiamen Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, the Torch High-tech Zone Management Committee and Tong’an District Party Committee and District Government guided the whole process to provide efficient service guarantees for the project, which once again refreshed the progress of land acquisition and field leveling in Xiamen, creating a new energy industry. Xiamen speed and Fujian speed of development.”

CATL will aggregate core resources and capabilities, as well as global lighthouse factory construction experience, and strive to build the project into a world-leading green factory, smart factory, and digital factory. Xiamen has become an important pole of my country’s new energy industry.

Project construction is an important support for expanding effective investment and promoting high-quality development. Torch High-tech Zone will continue to strengthen service awareness, improve service levels, and make every effort to provide a solid guarantee for the construction and development of the project, and ensure that the project is completed, put into operation, and bears early results. The city promotes high-quality development beyond injecting new kinetic energy.

【Project Click】

Advanced Manufacturing Projects Enhance Endogenous Momentum for Development

Most of the projects started and completed in Torch High-tech Zone yesterday are advanced manufacturing projects. The energy storage battery giant Haichen Lithium has another son in Xiamen. The total investment of Haichen Lithium Battery Phase II project is estimated to be 3.95 billion yuan, with a total land area of ​​132,400 square meters and a total construction area of ​​288,500 square meters. It mainly builds 8 lithium iron phosphate energy storage battery production lines, including 4 lithium iron phosphate square aluminum Shell battery cable, 4 cylindrical battery cables. The project is planned to be completed in February 2025 and put into operation in August 2025. It is expected that after the completion and operation, 30Gwh lithium iron phosphate energy storage batteries will be added annually. After reaching production, the annual output value will exceed 10 billion yuan, and the annual tax payment will exceed 100 million yuan.

The total investment of Xiamen Wei’en Electric Xiang’an new plant project is estimated to be 170 million yuan. It mainly builds an intelligent industrial park for industrial heavy-duty connectors. At present, the project has passed the pre-acceptance and is undergoing joint acceptance. It is planned to be put into operation in April 2023. Become the leader of the subdivided industry and promote the development and growth of the heavy-duty connector industry in our city.

The total investment of the Stech Science and Technology Park project is 138 million yuan, and the joint acceptance has been completed. After completion, it will provide Xiamen Stech Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. with a manufacturing and research and development base for 3D non-destructive optical visual inspection equipment and 3D automatic optical inspection equipment.

Modern service industry project optimization service adds vitality

Construction will start in July 2020, completion filing will be completed in July 2022, and it will be put into use in September 2022… After two years of construction, the Xingchen Science and Technology Park project with a total investment of 1 billion yuan was successfully completed.

The project builds an integrated circuit industrial park, an open source community and an artificial intelligence ecological park. The completion and commissioning of the project will help to enhance the competitiveness and influence of the IC design industry in our city. At the same time, it will play a leading role in leading enterprises and integrate upstream and downstream supporting enterprises such as algorithms, modules, system integration, and scheme design. The formation of industrial aggregation trend. It is expected that after the completion and operation, the annual revenue will increase by about 1 billion yuan.

Innovation platform project expands the space for industrial development

The second phase of the Torch Huizhi Space project is in the process of preparation for construction and entry, and it is planned to be completed in April 2024. The project has a total land area of ​​6,666.3 square meters and a total construction area of ​​29,925 square meters. It mainly builds a seven-story factory building. The project will further improve the R&D environment of Huizhi Space, increase space facilities and parking space facilities, etc., and create an artificial intelligence industry highland in the high-tech zone.

The second phase of Tongxiang General Plant is basically completed and pre-acceptance has been completed. The project provides 48,439 square meters of high-quality industrial investment carriers, provides more project support for the development and construction of industrial carriers in Tongxiang High-tech Zone, forms a continuous project rolling trend, and provides more new industrial space for the development of advanced manufacturing industries. Attract more high-tech enterprise projects and inject new momentum into regional development.

