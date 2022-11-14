Source: Jintou.com

The domestic butadiene market continued to decline, and the contradiction between supply and demand remained, while the external market continued to be weak. Some enterprises have reduced the burden of installations, which has boosted the market sentiment, but it has little effect.

According to the sample data monitored by the business community, from November 4 to 11, the domestic butadiene market price fell from 7146 yuan / ton to 6603 yuan / ton, the price fell by 7.60% during the cycle, and the price fell by 16.83% month-on-month and year-on-year. 8.96%. In terms of price, the delivery price in Shandong Luzhong area is 7000-7100 yuan / ton, and the self-delivery price in East China is 6500-6600 yuan / ton.

In terms of enterprises, the listed prices of butadiene of various sales companies of Sinopec have been reduced by 500 yuan/ton twice, and the implementation is 6,700 yuan/ton. The 30,000-ton/year butadiene plant of Liaoyang Petrochemical Plant is running stably, and 230-ton supply is sold at auction. The listed transaction price is 6,480 yuan/ton. Fushun Petrochemical’s 160,000-ton/year butadiene extraction unit is running stably, and 300-ton supply is sold at auction, with a base price of 6,100 yuan/ton; the transaction price is 6,340 yuan/ton.

In terms of external disk: the closing price on November 10, the Asian butadiene external disk price rose: South Korea’s FOB reported 745-755 US dollars / ton, up 30 US dollars / ton; China‘s CFR reported 735-745 US dollars / ton. The price of butadiene in Europe remained stable: FOB Rotterdam closed at 985-995 US dollars / ton; FD Northwest Europe closed at 1025-1035 euros / ton.

Business Club monitors domestic Shun DingrubberThe price rose in a narrow range. The price at the beginning of the week was 11,330 yuan/ton, and the weekend price was 11,398 yuan/ton, an increase of 0.61%.

The business community monitored the domestic styrene-butadiene rubber price bottomed out and rebounded. The price at the beginning of the week was 10,641 yuan / ton, and the weekend price was 10,853 yuan / ton, an increase of 2.00%.

The business agency monitored the domestic nitrile rubber price in a narrow range. The price at the beginning of the week was 15,425 yuan / ton, and the weekend price was 15,253 yuan / ton, a decrease of 1.11%.

The short-term contradiction between supply and demand still restricts the butadiene market. Butadiene analysts of the business community predict that the short-term domestic butadiene market will be dominated by weak consolidation.

