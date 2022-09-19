Source: Jintou.com

Last week, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai regionsRebarSpot prices fluctuated and fell. As of September 16, the average price of HRB400 rebar in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai was about 3938.89 yuan/ton, down 0.67% from the beginning of the week.

On the macro side, the economic data in August was under pressure and ran steadily, real estate was still a drag on the investment side, and social zero consumption was slightly higher than expected.

In terms of supply, since August, with the expansion of the scope of resumption of production by steel mills, the supply of rebar has continued to increase month-on-month. The output of rebar in the latest week has remained above 3.07 million tons, close to the peak level of the year.

On the demand side, the demand for thread has dropped sharply, the inventory has turned to accumulation, and the problem of tight capital for housing companies is difficult to solve. Qingdao, Jiangsu and other real estate policies have resumed purchase and sales restrictions again. The policy of “guaranteing the delivery of buildings” is inefficient, and demand is expected to fall again.

On the whole, the contradiction between supply and demand appears, and the short-term domestic rebar price may fluctuate weakly.

(Article source: Business Club)

