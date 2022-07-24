Home Business The controlling shareholder of Clearwater (300070.SZ), China Urban and Rural, plans to acquire the company’s shares by partial tender offer and will suspend trading from July 25th_Stock Channel_Securities Star
(Original title: China Urban and Rural, the controlling shareholder of Clearwater (300070.SZ), plans to purchase the company’s shares by partial tender and will suspend trading from July 25)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Bishuiyuan (300070.SZ) announced that the company received a notification letter from the company’s controlling shareholder, China Urban and Rural Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (“China Urban and Rural”) on July 22, 2022. Based on the company’s future development prospects With confidence, it is planning to acquire the shares of the company by means of a partial tender offer. This partial tender offer is not for the purpose of terminating the company’s listing status and will not lead to a change in the company’s control. China Urban and Rural is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd. (“CCCC”), and the approval of CCCC is still required for this tender offer.

After the company’s application to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the company’s shares will be suspended from the morning market opening on July 25, 2022 (Monday). Trading resumes from the morning open.

