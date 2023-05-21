The cost continues to decline and the scale of photovoltaic installed capacity may exceed expectations_Oriental Fortune Network

According to data recently released by the National Energy Administration, from January to April, the national PV newadditional issueThe installed capacity of electricity was 48.31GW, an increase of 31.43GW over the same period of the previous year, and a year-on-year growth rate of 186.21%.

ChinaNon-ferrous metalsStatistics from the Silicon Industry Branch of the Industry Association (“Silicon Industry Branch” for short) show that since the beginning of March, the price of silicon materials has entered a downward channel, and as of May 17, the drop has reached 40%. Industry insiders said that as the price of the photovoltaic supply chain continues to fall, the scale of photovoltaic installed capacity this year may exceed expectations, and distributed photovoltaics may be the highlight of the breakthrough.

Raw material prices fall

According to the statistics of the National Energy Administration, from January to April, the country’s newly installed power generation capacity was 84.42GW. Among them, photovoltaic power generation reached 48.31GW, accounting for 57.23%. Since the new installed capacity of photovoltaics nationwide in the first quarter was 33.66GW, according to calculations, the scale of newly installed installed capacity in April was 14.65GW, a year-on-year increase of 299.18%.

The rapid growth of downstream photovoltaic installed capacity has benefited from the continuous decline in raw material prices. According to data released by the Silicon Industry Branch on May 17, the average transaction price of silicon materials (single crystal dense materials) was 142,700 yuan/ton, entering the range below 150,000 yuan/ton, with a week-on-week decrease of 9.63%, compared with March 1 Compared with the average daily transaction price of 237,400 yuan/ton, it has dropped by 40%.

The Silicon Industry Branch stated that since silicon wafer companies have some production reduction plans from late May, from the perspective of domestic supply (including imports) and demand, the inventory of silicon materials will increase in May, and most of them will be concentrated in first-line enterprises. In the short term, the price of polysilicon will continue to decline.

Consulting organization InfoLink believes that the contradiction of oversupply of silicon materials began to evolve significantly in the second quarter, and the spot inventory in the production process continued to pile up, which was difficult to digest and decrease. Encounter greater challenges in the next competition.

In addition, the price of silicon wafers has also fallen significantly recently. According to data released by the Silicon Industry Branch on May 18, the average transaction price of G12 monocrystalline silicon wafers (210mm/150μm) dropped to 6.14 yuan/piece, a week-on-week drop of 15.66%.

The silicon industry branch said that the continued decline in silicon wafer prices is mainly due to two reasons. One is to reduce prices to clear inventory, which is not ideal in the short term; the other is to drop raw material prices.

InfoLink said that as the output of silicon wafers continues to release, the supply capacity is gradually facing excess. With the rapid accumulation of the total inventory of silicon wafers, the sales pressure of manufacturers has increased, and the price of silicon wafers has continued to drop rapidly.

Installed capacity may exceed expectations

According to the forecast of a third-party organization, the global photovoltaic market demand this year will be about 350GW-360GW.JA Solar Technologyheld recentlyachievementIt was stated at the briefing that as prices in the supply chain drop, downstream demand will open accordingly. Judging from the current situation, this year’s demand will be higher than agency forecasts.

The data shows that domestic module bidding was obviously active in February-March this year. In February, the bidding scale of large-scale centralized procurement of modules reached 29GW, a year-on-year increase of 276.62%; in March, the scale of large-scale centralized procurement of modules reached 31.5GW, a year-on-year increase of 483.33%.

SafetysecuritiesHe said that in 2023, the price of the photovoltaic industry chain will open a downward channel, which will stimulate the rapid release of terminal demand, and the domestic bidding volume will be at a high level. At the same time, overseas demand remains high this year, and the export volume in March is much higher than the peak season level in 2022.

According to InfoLink statistics, the cumulative export of photovoltaic modules in the first quarter of 2023 was 50.9GW, a year-on-year increase of 37% and a month-on-month increase of 53%;BatteryThe cumulative export was 8.6GW, a year-on-year increase of 66% and a month-on-month increase of 26%.

SafetysecuritiesHe said that European inventory consumption has improved and strategic stocking has restored a strong momentum for pulling goods. The U.S. market is expected to accelerate growth under the stimulus of supply chain relaxation and subsidies. Emerging markets will continue their growth momentum. The annual demand of overseas markets is expected to achieve 45% and above growth of.

Silicon Industry BranchanalystChen Jiahui is accepting ChinasecuritiesIn an interview with the newspaper reporter, he said: “Distributed photovoltaics may be the highlight of this year’s breakthrough.energy storageIf the technology can keep up, the overall installed capacity is expected to exceed expectations. “

According to data from the National Energy Administration, in the first quarter, the newly added grid-connected capacity of distributed photovoltaic power generation in the country was 18.13GW, an increase of 9.26GW over the same period last year, and the growth rate reached 104.41%. Liu Yiyang, deputy secretary-general of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, said at the Second Household Photovoltaic Innovation and Development Conference that in the next three years, domestic distributed photovoltaics are expected to achieve an annual new installed capacity of 50GW-65GW.

(Article source: China Securities Journal)

Article source: China Securities Journal

Original title: The cost continues to decline, and the scale of photovoltaic installed capacity may exceed expectations