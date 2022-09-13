Source: Jintou.com

last weekPVCThe spot price continued to rise. On September 2, the average domestic PVC price was 6,454.29 yuan/ton, and on September 9, the average price was 6,504.29 yuan/ton, and the price increased by 0.77% during the week.

At the cost end, the prices of blue carbon and calcium carbide remained stable, while blue carbon, calcium carbide and PVC suffered losses, and the valuation of PVC was not high.

In terms of supply, there are not many new maintenance companies, only one, most of which are pre-deferred maintenance companies, and the operating level of the PVC industry has increased slightly to 72.41%. It is estimated that there will be three new maintenance companies in the later period, but the parking devices in the early stage are gradually restored, and the production loss due to maintenance is expected to decline.

In terms of demand, this week, the overall start-up of PVC downstream products companies has dropped slightly, but the overall situation is weak, the orders are not many, and the start-up load has not increased significantly.

In terms of inventory, the overall PVC social inventory increased slightly. As of September 9, the sample inventory in East China increased by 1.53% compared with the previous period, and increased by 143.98% year-on-year.

To sum up, the cost-side support is acceptable. It is expected that the PVC market price will be slightly upward in the short term.

