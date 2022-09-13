Home Business The cost-side support can still be expected to slightly increase the price of the PVC market in the short term | PVC Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

The cost-side support can still be expected to slightly increase the price of the PVC market in the short term | PVC Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
The cost-side support can still be expected to slightly increase the price of the PVC market in the short term | PVC Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Source: Jintou.com

last weekPVCThe spot price continued to rise. On September 2, the average domestic PVC price was 6,454.29 yuan/ton, and on September 9, the average price was 6,504.29 yuan/ton, and the price increased by 0.77% during the week.

At the cost end, the prices of blue carbon and calcium carbide remained stable, while blue carbon, calcium carbide and PVC suffered losses, and the valuation of PVC was not high.

In terms of supply, there are not many new maintenance companies, only one, most of which are pre-deferred maintenance companies, and the operating level of the PVC industry has increased slightly to 72.41%. It is estimated that there will be three new maintenance companies in the later period, but the parking devices in the early stage are gradually restored, and the production loss due to maintenance is expected to decline.

In terms of demand, this week, the overall start-up of PVC downstream products companies has dropped slightly, but the overall situation is weak, the orders are not many, and the start-up load has not increased significantly.

In terms of inventory, the overall PVC social inventory increased slightly. As of September 9, the sample inventory in East China increased by 1.53% compared with the previous period, and increased by 143.98% year-on-year.

To sum up, the cost-side support is acceptable. It is expected that the PVC market price will be slightly upward in the short term.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

See also  Wall Street futures mixed: Pfizer boom by more than + 10%, Peloton collapses -32% pending US job report

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

You may also like

Superbonus, there is an agreement on the Aid...

The weaving mill’s inventory is gradually released, and...

Sesa: double-digit growth in both revenues and EBITDA....

Global manufacturing PMI expansion slows down, Shanghai copper...

Istat: 677,000 new employees in 2022

The interested help of Anima Sgr and Axa...

Lange futures afternoon report: futures fluctuated within a...

Market Talks – 13.09.2022

Copper prices are expected to gradually increase the...

The stock exchanges today, 13 September. The lists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy