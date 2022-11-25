Source: Jintou.com

According to data from SunSirs, on November 24, the average price of domestic oil-based ethylene glycol was 3983.33 yuan/ton, an increase of 0.63% from the previous trading day. In terms of futures, the main contract eg2301 closed at 3933 yuan/ton on the 24th, a daily increase of 3.15%.

On November 24, the spot price of ethylene glycol in the East China market was weak and stable, and the external quotations of mainstream manufacturers in East China were basically stable, and the spot price was 3,850 yuan/ton; at the trade flow end, the spot negotiation price in the Zhangjiagang market rose slightly compared with yesterday, with a range of 50 yuan/ton On the 24th, the spot negotiation price was around 3,850 yuan/ton, and the forward spot contract was negotiated at around 3,875 yuan/ton in December. The MEG shipments in the two mainstream storage areas in Taicang were about 3,200 tons, a year-on-year decrease of 28.89%, and a month-on-month increase of 3.23%.

On November 24, the external quotations of mainstream ethylene glycol manufacturers in the South China market were basically the same, and the spot price was 4,000 yuan/ton, and the downstream just-needed purchases were mainly.

The recent improvement in the market is mainly based on the following factors:

1. In the news of unplanned maintenance, the unplanned maintenance of ethylene glycol has increased due to the large loss of domestic production profits. The current operating rate remains at a low level as a whole, and overseas construction is also low under the influence of poor efficiency.

2. The price of ethylene glycol fell to a low level. At present, the price of ethylene glycol is relatively low, and the cost support is strengthened.

