AAccording to the five economists, in their updated economic report, inflation will still be three percent above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) inflation target of two percent in 2024. The real loss of prosperity will therefore continue into next year despite nominally increasing wages and pensions. “Inflation is increasingly affecting the economy,” emphasizes Expert Council member Martin Werding, referring to the rise in producer prices and the expected wage increases. In view of the persistent inflation, the panel of experts leaves no doubt that the monetary watchdogs should stick to the course of a tighter monetary policy initiated last summer in the coming months.