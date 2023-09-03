the coup in Gabon and the decline of “Françafrique”

In this podcast, Jean-Leonard Touadi explains the reasons for the coup in Gabon, a former French colony, where the military deposed newly elected president Ali Bongo. The role of France, the decline of the “Françafrique” – a network of post-colonial relations between Paris and its former African colonies – are important factors but not the only factor to explain the current political instability in Libreville. In this context, the United States now wants to play an autonomous role in Africa.

Cover photo EPA/STR

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

