[The committee member suggested that a good umbrella be provided for 200 million flexible workers, and that the courier brother would deliver hundreds of parcels to him every day]Cao Peng, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the Jingdong Group Technical Committee, introduced that Tan Shiwang, a courier brother in Shitai County, Anhui Province, delivered seven couriers. Years later, some children who are away from home are worried that the elderly at home will not accept the courier, so they simply write the recipient as “Tan Shiwang”. He travels 200 kilometers across 8 towns and towns in the county with hundreds of couriers “to himself” every day. into the hands of the folks. Cao Peng said that there are a large number of couriers and takeaways in my country, but many of them do not enjoy the five social insurances and one housing fund and other welfare guarantees like Tan Shiwang. By the end of 2021, the number of flexible employees in my country has reached 200 million. It is recommended that employers should make good use of insurance tools, and the society should support the “protection umbrella” so that flexible employees can achieve old age care, medical treatment for illness, and compensation for injuries.

