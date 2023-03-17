Court of Auditors, by INPS a Negative pension balance until 2046. The analysis

“In the 2020 i costs total for the social bodies burdening the replacement management are certified, including social security and welfare charges, a 1.320 million euros (1,123 euros in 2019), a increment due to expenses incurred for the holding of statutory elections. The Court observes that the complex articulation of the corporate bodies does not appear functional to ensure the effectiveness of the action and, in any case, involves high costs, confirming the negative trend of recent years. The limits introduced on travel and accommodation expenses were not sufficient to contain the still high costs of reimbursement of expenses”.

And how much writes the Court of Auditors, Institution Control Section, in the financial management report, year 2020, of the National Insurance Institute of Italian Journalists “John Amendola” (INPGI). The latter was recognized with a Royal provision dated 25 March 1926 and transformed into a private law foundation with decree law no. 509/1994, until 1 July 2022 it carried out social security and assistance for those enrolled in the Register of Journalists and Register of trainees held by the National Order of Journalists.

Regarding the Main management have beenin the years, numerous acts approved a restore a social security balance “seriously compromised mainly due to the crisis in the publishing sector”. Given the failure of these attempts, Law no. 234/2021 provides that in order to guarantee the protection of the social security benefits of journalists with an employment relationship, with effect from 1 July 2022, INPS acquires the social security insurance competence of the same workers and take over from INPGI.

The Separate management (INPGI 2) aimed at liquidation pro members, with the method of calculating contributions, the invalidity, old-age and survivors’ pensions do not pose problems of sustainability, taking into account that the ratio between obliged and retired persons is 21.63 (the number of taxpayers is approximately 22 times higher than that of pensioners) and the average amount of pensions disbursed of 1914 euros each month.

The General Manager in office was appointed by resolution of the Board of Directors No. 25 of 22 April 2013. The Accounting Magistrates “invite the INPGI to evaluate the introduction, in the internal regulation, of mechanisms that ensure compliance with the principles of transparency and rotation in the allocation of top management positions. We note the high average cost of managerial and non-managerial personnel which in 2020 increased despite the decrease in employees”.

With regard to the substitute management, the progressive and constant reduction of active members is highlighted, starting from 2015, which, given the need to support mandatory IVS pension treatments, determines a “progressively worsening balance, with a significant widening of the gap which is went from -186.82 million in 2019 to -211.58 million in 2020”.

Nell’year examined by the Court the overall result for the year records a deficit of 242.17 million, with a negative figure for both the deficit of social security and welfare management, which went to 188.41 million, and of asset management, down by 17.26% compared to the year previous.

Il income statement for 2020 closed with a operating surplus of 26.12 million due to the positive balance of pension management for 39.62 million and the surplus of 1.316 million from asset management. At the end of 2020, the shareholders’ equity is 735.9 million, allocated to the reserve fund. The cash flow from the financing activity was positive for 450 euros (it was negative for 53,971 euros in 2019). Among the receivables of current assets, the most significant item is represented by receivables from publishing companies, which as at 31 December 2020 amounted to 276 million, of which 227.7 million for contributions and 49.03 million for fines and interest.

By deed dated 28 March 2019, the Board of Directors ratified a new technical budget, based on 31 December 2017, and referring to the period 2018-2067. The document highlights a negative pension balance until 2046 and positive from 2047 to the end of the period, while the total balance was negative up to 2048 and positive from 2049 to 2067, growing up to 384 million. The report of the Court of Auditors was forwarded to the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

