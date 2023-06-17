The Court of Auditors sticks with RAI: ​​”Cut waste”

The Court of Auditors she expressed herself on RAI’s 2021 financial statements, in redurging the management of Viale Mazzini ad “eliminate inefficiencies and waste”. This is what emerges from the opinion of the accounting judges on the 2021 financial statements of Rai SpA, which closed in loss of 30.4 million euro, worsening compared to the negative result of 20.7 archived in 2020. Instead, it is confirmed the result for the year of the entire RAI Group is in breakeven which includes Rai SpA, Rai Way Rai Cinema, Rai Com and Rai Pubblicità.

The Court found a overall cost increase equal to 179.3 million euros in absolute value on 2020 (+7.28%), against a increase in revenues equal to 155 million (+6.56%).

Despite the break-even result shown in the consolidated income statement, the Group equity drops from 315.1 million euros in 2020 to i 286 million in 2021, with a decrease in debt which, again at group level, went from 606.4 to 573.1 million. Personnel costs for the group amount to 1,038.6 million, up by 24.4 million on the previous year.

On the slope contractsthe Court noted a reduction of the extension phenomenon, noting the acceptance of the observations made, for 2020, in its report to Parliament. On the other hand, on the front of valorisation of assets business and the reduction in rental costs, the Court took note of the start of theambitious real estate planwhich will be monitored. As for losses in the income statement, the accounting judges confirmed the need to employ “every organizational, process and management measure suitable for eliminate inefficiencies and waste“, for higher cost containment with a view to greater economic and managerial equilibrium. (Ticker)