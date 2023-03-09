The Covid papers: “Cajazzo alarmed the WHO about the pandemic but…”

Among the substantial documents of the investigation into the management of the pandemic in the Bergamo area against, among others, the former prime minister Joseph Conteby the former minister Robert Hopeof the Lombard governor Attilio Fontana and the then Lombard Councilor for Welfare Julius Galleraalso the deposition of Francesco Zambon. (DOWNLOAD THE DOCUMENT HERE) What role did Zambon play in managing the pandemic? The official headed the World Health Organization researchers who wrote a report on the Italian government’s handling of the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, which was later withdrawn just 24 hours after publication. Zambon then resigned a few days later due to a climate that he believed had become untenable.

The March 2020 call: “Cajazzo presented an alarming picture”

Summoned to Bergamo as a person informed of the facts, Zambon reconstructs in particular the content of a call he himself convened on 7 March 2020 at the request of the WHO, in which the then DG Welfare of the Lombardy Region took part Luigi Cajazzo. Well, Zambon reports that Cajazzo presented a “rather alarming epistemological picture of the Region”, asking for “immediate restrictive measures, as well as closing the borders of Lombardy, as had been done up to then for the red zone in 11 Municipalities”. According to Rombon’s reconstruction, Cajazzo also asked the WHO regional director to “ensure that the voice of the Regions reached the Italian government and that WHO put pressure on it, so that it adopted drastic containment measures, on the Chinese model”.

Zambon and the WHO report: “Guerra wrote falsehoods in his book”

During the deposition, Zambon also spoke again about the WHO report of May 13, 2020, reiterating that the document “had been approved” and that what was written by Rainier War in his subsequent book titled ‘Lies, Truths, Manipulation’ he was ‘false’ in ‘several places’.

