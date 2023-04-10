The “Cradle of Life” welcomes Aeneas, the newborn left by his mother

His name is Aeneas and he is fine. It is the baby that the staff of the Milan Polyclinic found at the Cradle for Life on Easter morning. The alarm went off at around 11.40. The baby weighs about 2.6 kilos, is of Caucasian ethnicity and is in good health.

It is the third child to be entrusted to the Cradle for Life since it was activated in 2007. The baby is now being looked after by Neonatology specialists at the Mangiagalli Clinic of the Policlinico, where he is following routine checks. The baby is called Enea because together with the baby a letter signed by the mother was also found in the Cradle, where the name is indicated and where it is said that “he is super healthy, all the tests done in the hospital are ok”, together in words of great affection.

The General Manager of the Polyclinic: “In the hospital you can give birth anonymously, for the safety of mother and child”

“It’s something that few know – he comments Ezio Belleri, general manager of the Milan Polyclinic – but in the hospital you can give birth anonymously, for the safety of mother and child. In addition, there are Cradles for Life: ours is located at the entrance to the Mangiagalli Clinic and allows you to welcome in total safety a child whose parents unfortunately cannot keep them with them. It is a dramatic decision, but the Cradle allows the child to be entrusted to a structure where immediate care is guaranteed and which preserves absolute anonymity for the parents”.

The first two cases occurred in 2012 and 2016

The Cradle for Life at the Milan Polyclinic has been active for 16 years and Enea’s is the third recorded case. The first two took place in 2012 and 2016: two boys who were named Mario and Giovanni respectively. The Cradle is a protected and heated environment and is structured in such a way as to immediately notify the healthcare personnel: once the baby is welcomed inside, a discreet alarm notifies the Neonatology doctors and nurses who can take care of the baby within a very few minutes. “Similar occasions underline how the Cradle for Life system is fundamental – concludes Fabio Mosca, director of Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care at the Milan Polyclinic – because it allows us to welcome the baby and help the mother in her dramatic choice, in complete safety. However, I also experience this event as a defeat on a social level, because somehow we have not been able to intercept a mother in great difficulty. A mother who, if she thinks about it, we are ready to welcome and assist “.

