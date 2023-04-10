Home Business The “Cradle of Life” welcomes Aeneas, the newborn left by his mother
Business

The “Cradle of Life” welcomes Aeneas, the newborn left by his mother

by admin
The “Cradle of Life” welcomes Aeneas, the newborn left by his mother

The “Cradle of Life” welcomes Aeneas, the newborn left by his mother

His name is Aeneas and he is fine. It is the baby that the staff of the Milan Polyclinic found at the Cradle for Life on Easter morning. The alarm went off at around 11.40. The baby weighs about 2.6 kilos, is of Caucasian ethnicity and is in good health.

It is the third child who has been entrusted to the Cradle for Life since it was activated in 2007

It is the third child to be entrusted to the Cradle for Life since it was activated in 2007. The baby is now being looked after by Neonatology specialists at the Mangiagalli Clinic of the Policlinico, where he is following routine checks. The baby is called Enea because together with the baby a letter signed by the mother was also found in the Cradle, where the name is indicated and where it is said that “he is super healthy, all the tests done in the hospital are ok”, together in words of great affection.

The General Manager of the Polyclinic: “In the hospital you can give birth anonymously, for the safety of mother and child”

“It’s something that few know – he comments Ezio Belleri, general manager of the Milan Polyclinic – but in the hospital you can give birth anonymously, for the safety of mother and child. In addition, there are Cradles for Life: ours is located at the entrance to the Mangiagalli Clinic and allows you to welcome in total safety a child whose parents unfortunately cannot keep them with them. It is a dramatic decision, but the Cradle allows the child to be entrusted to a structure where immediate care is guaranteed and which preserves absolute anonymity for the parents”.

See also  Italian Exhibition Group acquisisce Myplant & Garden

The first two cases occurred in 2012 and 2016

The Cradle for Life at the Milan Polyclinic has been active for 16 years and Enea’s is the third recorded case. The first two took place in 2012 and 2016: two boys who were named Mario and Giovanni respectively. The Cradle is a protected and heated environment and is structured in such a way as to immediately notify the healthcare personnel: once the baby is welcomed inside, a discreet alarm notifies the Neonatology doctors and nurses who can take care of the baby within a very few minutes. “Similar occasions underline how the Cradle for Life system is fundamental – concludes Fabio Mosca, director of Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care at the Milan Polyclinic – because it allows us to welcome the baby and help the mother in her dramatic choice, in complete safety. However, I also experience this event as a defeat on a social level, because somehow we have not been able to intercept a mother in great difficulty. A mother who, if she thinks about it, we are ready to welcome and assist “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Moderna: “We are experimenting with anti-cancer vaccines. Ready...

With Fed Rates Nearing a Peak, Is the...

Stuttgart offers the best conditions for founders

Switch bonus at Scalable Capital: This is how...

Pnrr, seven months just to register online. So...

Multilateralism and free trade are the real needs...

Why the Germans eat less pork

Carlo Cracco, the Michelin star does not save...

Bitcoin: World would be better off without cryptocurrency,...

Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, the Albanian co-publisher on trial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy