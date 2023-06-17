Home » The crisis also raises the commissions of Italian banks
Business

The crisis also raises the commissions of Italian banks

by admin
The crisis also raises the commissions of Italian banks

In the Italian banking system the ratio of fees to total assets is the highest among the major euro area countries, and is grown almost steadily since 2008. The level of commissions charged by banks to their customers is not a variable subject to regulation, but its weight and its evolution over time “can signal both risks for the sustainability of the banks’ business models and frictions in the correctness of relations with customers“. This can be read in the research “Banking commissions, between trends and business models” by the Bank of Italy.

According to the study by the economists of via Nazionale, the increase in commission income has involved all categories of banks, but the share of fee income and the use of fee types is very heterogeneous across banks. For example, significant cooperative banks have on average lower ratios between total fees and total assets, but higher ratios between payment order, payment card and account management fees.

The increase in commissions

Research results show that higher fees are associated with higher operating expenses and lower capital levels. These results are generally stable over time, bank categories and commission types. “The estimates do not imply a causal link between the variables – it is emphasized – however, they suggest that higher fee income requires or is obtained when the cost structure is more cumbersome and that the dependence on fee income is more pronounced for banks with lower capital levels“.

Furthermore, the results show that there is no stable relationship between fees and net interest income at the banking level, which suggests that the increase in fees after the global financial crisis is not simply and entirely due to the decline in lending profits caused by the prolonged period of low interest rates.

See also  Google CEO Sundar Pichai earned $226 million

More generally, the banks more specialized in the traditional lending activity appear to use commissions less as a source of income than the banks specialized in the investment activity. Indeed, Bankitalia’s analysis suggests that banks whose business models are more focused on loans to households they have less likely to rely on fees and they don’t appear to be leveraging loans to broaden the scope of fees. (Ticker)

You may also like

Post and SBB bosses earn more than 1...

Resolution 45 dated 06/05/2023 – Conferment of an...

Bayard boss on sales, online trading and new...

Analysis of the grilled meat campaigns by Migros...

Berlusconi, for 4 out of 10 Italians Forza...

Founding heir Eric Syz on the demise of...

Pensions, the fourteenth month “postponed”: late payments. And...

Even children should be able to learn about...

the EU a pioneer in the regulation of...

François Bloch: Stock market tips with BE Semiconductors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy