The situation of the “republic” is threatening Roger de Weck left the board of directors of the “Republic” after a short time. Good night, when the payers of the “Republic” lose their faith in the magazine.

Roger de Weck’s departure from the “Republic” makes the crisis in the online magazine obvious. Urs Flueeler / Keystone

The online magazine “Republik” is effectively without a leader after Roger de Weck left the board of directors. The committee will be winding up itself, the editor-in-chief is vacant. Even for a company with flat hierarchies and a high degree of self-organization, this is not enough. Especially when the young medium is facing a tipping point and numerous subscriptions are about to be renewed.

Actually, the “Republic” is a success. The road was rocky to even be able to take off with a new medium. The air was thin for attracting paying readers simply by claiming to offer valuable journalism. Keeping her in line with curls and flattery has been like an aerobatics up until now. All of this has been achieved to an astonishing extent.

It is also astonishing that the (remaining) leadership is jeopardizing this advance performance. Since malicious intent cannot be assumed, incompetence must be considered as the cause, which is why no one can be found for the editor-in-chief. It would be wrong to think that flying blind in glider mode would have no consequences: if the payers notice how their trust is being played with, the crash is not far off.

Because the elixir of life of the “Republic” is less whether it is read or not. The important thing is whether it is considered important or not. If word gets around that she is not important to her leadership, then it will be difficult.