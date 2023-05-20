The critical minerals of the energy transition

The theme of the extraction of raw materials goes hand in hand with a complex geopolitical context as, in the coming years, the security of supplies of these materials will impose itself as a economic priority of many governments, but a limited offer could create risks and problems. This is especially true for the raw materials needed for its practical implementation of the energy transition such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and rare earths.

“Electric mobility: a revolution considered by many to be controversial, but by now unstoppable, an integral part of the energy transition, produced by the now consolidated environmental awareness and technical progress. A revolution that promises long-term energy independence and freedom from fossil fuels (and their producers), but which requires a mining industry capable of coping with the disproportionate increase in demand for electric technologies in transport, but also in infrastructure and power generation,” he said Fabio Massellani, Sales Associate Italy of HANetfon the occasion of the 2023 edition of Il Salone del Risparmio, an eagerly awaited appointment for professionals in the sector that offers interesting insights into the world of asset management and investments.

The numbers speak for themselves, underlines Massellani, “to reach net-zero in 2050, the 93 countries that have set themselves this goal will have to cut the level of emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to the 2010 level. To do this, avoiding a negative change in the standard of living, 75% more electricity will be needed (estimates 2020-2050 IEA world Energy Outlook 2021) distributed over the various uses. This means greater generation, transport and storage capacity. And to install those capacities, according to the numbers reported by the International Energy Agency, 40 times the lithium we extract today, 25 times the graphite, 20 times the cobalt and 3 times the copper would be needed. In the case of the latter, to give a concrete idea of ​​the impact, it would mean passing from 21 million tons to 63 million tons: if we consider a stable average concentration of copper in the mineral extracted in the mine, counting that the average of the twenty-first century is 0.6%, we are talking about 10,500 tons of material extracted every year. In terms of volume, assuming only copper ore is mined, it would be equivalent to the size of two and a half Empire State Buildings each year.”

Masellani concludes: “The extraction of critical materials essential for the energy transition obviously also has impacts at the geopolitical level on the main world governments, especially in this historical moment where the relations between the major producer countries of critical raw materials, such as China and Russia , I am compromised by the outbreak of war in Ukraine. However, it must be emphasized that the largest economies in the world, such as the United States and the Western bloc, are proceeding quickly on this path with the introduction of government measures to facilitate the transition. Just think of the US Inflation Reduction Act, worth 369 billion dollars in incentives for renewables (for which materials such as copper, nickel and manganese are fundamental), or the Critical Raw Materials Act and the European Green New Deal which together outline the objectives and establish the resources to strengthen and protect the supply chains on the Old Continent”.