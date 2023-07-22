The Cuban Peso Devaluation: A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

Title: Cuban Peso Continues to Decline as Economy Struggles

Subtitle: Rising Inflation, Financial Deficits, and Decreasing Value of National Currency Plague Cuban Economy

In the last two years, the Cuban peso (CUP) has faced significant challenges, resulting in a recurring financial phenomenon with psychological roots. Each time the exchange rate approached a round figure, usually a multiple of five, the devaluation of the CUP slowed down as people anticipated whether the currency had bottomed out. This phenomenon, known as a self-fulfilling prophecy, illustrates how individuals can change their behavior based on their beliefs, ultimately generating the outcome they expect.

However, contrary to expectations, the peso continued to lose value even after reaching the significant figure of 200 pesos per dollar. This further reinforced the population’s conviction that the CUP is worth less than ever before. The Cuban government, despite cynically acknowledging its inability to control inflation, maintains inflationary policies that prioritize the competitiveness of companies at the expense of workers’ well-being, leading to depressed real wages.

The scarcity of cash in the country, functioning as a pseudo capital control, should ideally slow down the circulation speed of the CUP and help contain inflation and the exchange rate. However, this policy has inadvertently pushed people towards the dollar as a more reliable and accessible store of value and medium of exchange, raising suspicions about the Cuban economy’s lack of monetary stability.

The publicly recognized financial balance is also critical for Cuba. Thus far in 2023, the country has only received 1,282 million dollars while having to spend 4,368 million dollars, resulting in a substantial deficit. The projected deficit for the year is estimated to be 9,332 million dollars, which remittances alone cannot compensate for. This situation implies either relying on nonexistent reserves or accumulating debt with high interest rates, making the economic state even more precarious.

This liquidity crisis has also hindered the ability to support the value of the national currency with dollars. Particularly concerning is the fact that the private sector, responsible for importing significantly higher than what it exports, is fueling the dollar outflow in the country, further exacerbating the imbalance. As a result, both the government and the private sector now heavily rely on dollars, exacerbating their demand while supply remains meager.

The Cuban economy, which experienced less than expected growth in 2022, is now failing to meet foreign exchange income plans for 2023 due to lower-than-expected production. This challenging economic climate indicates that the value of the dollar in Cuba will likely continue to rise for several more months, with little indication of a potential trend reversal.

With Castroism losing opportunities to enact real changes, the future of the Cuban economy seems bleak. The population’s expectations about the dire situation facing the country are reinforced, intensifying concerns about the uncertainty and instability that lie ahead.

