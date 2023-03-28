On the morning of March 26, at the Smart Command Center of PetroChina Daqing Oilfield, the crude oil production data on the screen continued to rise, and when it reached 2.5 billion tons, applause and cheers erupted at the scene. As of that day, the cumulative crude oil production of Daqing Oilfield, my country’s largest onshore oilfield, exceeded 2.5 billion tons, accounting for 36% of the country’s total onshore crude oil production.

Daqing Oilfield started development and construction in 1960. Under extremely difficult conditions, it only took more than three years to produce 11.662 million tons of crude oil, which changed the development layout of my country’s oil industry and allowed China to get rid of the label of “poor oil”. From 1976 to 2002, Daqing Oilfield achieved a high and stable output of more than 50 million tons of crude oil for 27 consecutive years, creating a miracle in the history of similar oilfield development in the world. Since 2003, the annual oil and gas equivalent of Daqing Oilfield has remained at more than 40 million tons, continuing to play a benchmark role in ensuring national energy security.

In the course of more than 60 years of development, Daqing Oilfield adhered to the scientific and technological innovation concept of “application, research and development, and reserve generation”, and explored the world‘s leading continental sandstone oilfield development technology. Up to now, more than 11,000 scientific and technological achievements have been made, including 1 first prize of the National Natural Science Award and 3 special prizes of the National Science and Technology Progress Award, and the world‘s largest tertiary oil recovery production base has been built.

According to reports, in order to expand the space for high-quality development, Daqing Oilfield strives to build a new pattern of stable oil and gas growth, simultaneous development of internal and external, multi-energy complementarity, and green development. The annual output of natural gas reached a new level of 5.5 billion cubic meters, achieving steady growth for 12 consecutive years; actively integrated into the “Belt and Road” construction, led by characteristic development technology to expand overseas high-end markets, and successively entered more than 50 countries and regions; focused on “double Carbon” goal, fully launched the construction of “Daqing Oilfield Green Low-Carbon Sustainable Development Demonstration Base”, plans to build a 10-million-kilowatt-scale “window, wind, gas, hydrogen storage integration” demonstration base, and launches a million-ton CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization and Hydrogen Storage) Sealed) demonstration project construction of the whole industrial chain. (Reporters Cui Jia, Zhang Yikai)

