The cumulative number of listed companies in Chaoyang District has reached 145. Policy services help companies to speed up their listing-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source title: The cumulative number of listed companies in Chaoyang District has reached 145. Policy services help companies to go public faster

The financial support of real money, accurate and efficient caring service, and the two-wheel drive help companies go public to run “accelerated”. The reporter learned from the Financial Affairs Office of Chaoyang District that Chaoyang District has recently released a series of measures to support the development of the financial industry to further precisely upgrade the support for domestic and overseas listing of enterprises. Since 2023, Chaoyang District has added 5 domestic and foreign listed companies, and many other companies have been listed on the New Third Board, and the number of listed companies ranks among the top among all districts in the city.

5 companies rushed to the capital market

On January 9, Chalk Technology landed on the Hong Kong stock market; on January 19, Lehua Entertainment went public and rang the bell; on January 25, Song of Quantum went public in the United States; on April 10, CITIC Metal landed on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange; on May 19 , Beijing Manpower was officially listed. In the past six months, five companies from Chaoyang District have successively rushed to domestic and foreign capital markets. A total of 8.786 billion yuan was raised in the initial public offering of newly listed companies, which has injected capital into the company to accelerate its growth and strength.

Up to now, there are 145 listed companies in Chaoyang District, including 56 domestic listed companies and 89 overseas listed companies. The international characteristics of these listed companies are prominent, and the proportion of overseas listings exceeds 60%. Of the five newly listed companies this year, three have landed in overseas capital markets.

Capital market rules are constantly being adjusted, and corporate listing models are also diversifying. TechStar, a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) led by Zero2IPO Group, became the first listed company in the city to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the form of a SPAC, and CITIC Metal, which was listed not long ago, is the first batch of 10 main boards under the comprehensive registration system. One of the registered listed companies.

“The scientific and technological attributes of enterprises are also constantly increasing.” The relevant person in charge of the Chaoyang District Financial Office said that many listed companies such as Huada Jiutian, Geling Shentong, Jingwei Hengrun, Yandong Micro, and Sanwei Xin’an are all hard technologies. representative of the enterprise.

Support enterprises to enter the North Exchange

“The listing fund of the basic layer supports 500,000 yuan, and another 1.5 million yuan is transferred to the innovation layer.” On June 14, Beijing Huake Haixun Technology Co., Ltd. officially became a member of the innovation layer of the New Third Board. This high-tech enterprise located in Laiguangying is mainly engaged in real-time high-speed general-purpose signal processing. According to the reputation of the company’s chief financial officer, the company was listed on the basic layer of the New Third Board at the beginning of this year, and now it has successfully entered the innovation layer. The preferential policy will allow the company to enjoy a cumulative 200 million in financial support.

More eligible companies will receive financial support for their listing. According to the latest support measures for listing and listing, Chaoyang District will further upgrade the listing incentive policy. Enterprises listed in domestic and foreign IPOs (initial public offerings) will receive a district-level subsidy of 5 million yuan or 3 million yuan.

In order to further guide enterprises to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange, the policy will further optimize the financial support for enterprises listed on the New Third Board. For example, the original NEEQ listing policy review system has been changed to a certification system. As long as companies are successfully listed or listed, they can be rewarded with 500,000 yuan for basic-level companies and 2 million yuan for direct-listed innovation-level companies. In order to adapt to the adjustment of the new third board rules, the policy also fills in the “gap” in time, that is, enterprises that are transferred from the basic level to the innovation level can also enjoy a reward of 1.5 million yuan.

According to this level of support, from listing on the NEEQ to listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange, the company can enjoy up to 11 million yuan in urban and urban two-level incentive funds. According to reports, this year’s policy also adds rewards for companies on the specialization, special new (little giant) and unicorn list companies, to support the development of high-growth companies, and to achieve full coverage of listing reward funds. Up to now, Chaoyang District has arranged a total listing capital of 60 million yuan to support the listing development of enterprises.

Accelerator service door-to-door counseling

From the perspective of listing backup resources, Chaoyang District currently has 30 key reserve companies, 100 cultivation companies, and 500 backup companies, forming a multi-level cultivation system echelon of companies to be listed.

In order to do a good job in serving the companies planning to go public, Chaoyang District introduced Beijing Equity Exchange Center and other units to provide listing accelerator services for high-quality companies in the district, strengthen the mining and cultivation of backup company resources, and through financial lecture halls, entering exchanges, etc. , improve service efficiency. Since the beginning of this year, Chaoyang District has cooperated with the Exchange to carry out “one-on-one” door-to-door training and guidance for more than 30 key enterprises, and mobilized two enterprises in strategic emerging industries within the jurisdiction to apply for the direct connection mechanism of the Beijing Exchange.

The Chinese representative offices of many well-known overseas exchanges such as Nasdaq Exchange and Singapore Exchange are located in Chaoyang, and the resources of listing service institutions such as China Securities Investment and King & Wood Mallesons are also rooted here. The relevant person in charge said that in recent years, Chaoyang District has continuously explored and integrated these advantageous resources of the territory, built a special service platform for enterprises to go public, and helped enterprises to further familiarize themselves with the capital market.

The financial support of real money, accurate and efficient caring service, and the two-wheel drive help companies go public to run “accelerated”. The reporter learned from the Financial Affairs Office of Chaoyang District that Chaoyang District has recently released a series of measures to support the development of the financial industry to further precisely upgrade the support for domestic and overseas listing of enterprises. Since 2023, Chaoyang District has added 5 domestic and foreign listed companies, and many other companies have been listed on the New Third Board, and the number of listed companies ranks among the top among all districts in the city.

5 companies rushed to the capital market

On January 9, Chalk Technology landed on the Hong Kong stock market; on January 19, Lehua Entertainment went public and rang the bell; on January 25, Song of Quantum went public in the United States; on April 10, CITIC Metal landed on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange; on May 19 , Beijing Manpower was officially listed. In the past six months, five companies from Chaoyang District have successively rushed to domestic and foreign capital markets. A total of 8.786 billion yuan was raised in the initial public offering of newly listed companies, which has injected capital into the company to accelerate its growth and strength.

Up to now, there are 145 listed companies in Chaoyang District, including 56 domestic listed companies and 89 overseas listed companies. The international characteristics of these listed companies are prominent, and the proportion of overseas listings exceeds 60%. Of the five newly listed companies this year, three have landed in overseas capital markets.

Capital market rules are constantly being adjusted, and corporate listing models are also diversifying. TechStar, a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) led by Zero2IPO Group, became the first listed company in the city to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the form of a SPAC, and CITIC Metal, which was listed not long ago, is the first batch of 10 main boards under the comprehensive registration system. One of the registered listed companies.

“The scientific and technological attributes of enterprises are also constantly increasing.” The relevant person in charge of the Chaoyang District Financial Office said that many listed companies such as Huada Jiutian, Geling Shentong, Jingwei Hengrun, Yandong Micro, and Sanwei Xin’an are all hard technologies. representative of the enterprise.

Support enterprises to enter the North Exchange

“The listing fund of the basic layer supports 500,000 yuan, and another 1.5 million yuan is transferred to the innovation layer.” On June 14, Beijing Huake Haixun Technology Co., Ltd. officially became a member of the innovation layer of the New Third Board. This high-tech enterprise located in Laiguangying is mainly engaged in real-time high-speed general-purpose signal processing. According to the reputation of the company’s chief financial officer, the company was listed on the basic layer of the New Third Board at the beginning of this year, and now it has successfully entered the innovation layer. The preferential policy will allow the company to enjoy a cumulative 200 million in financial support.

More eligible companies will receive financial support for their listing. According to the latest support measures for listing and listing, Chaoyang District will further upgrade the listing incentive policy. Enterprises listed in domestic and foreign IPOs (initial public offerings) will receive a district-level subsidy of 5 million yuan or 3 million yuan.

In order to further guide enterprises to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange, the policy will further optimize the financial support for enterprises listed on the New Third Board. For example, the original NEEQ listing policy review system has been changed to a certification system. As long as companies are successfully listed or listed, they can be rewarded with 500,000 yuan for basic-level companies and 2 million yuan for direct-listed innovation-level companies. In order to adapt to the adjustment of the new third board rules, the policy also fills in the “gap” in time, that is, enterprises that are transferred from the basic level to the innovation level can also enjoy a reward of 1.5 million yuan.

According to this level of support, from listing on the NEEQ to listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange, the company can enjoy up to 11 million yuan in urban and urban two-level incentive funds. According to reports, this year’s policy also adds rewards for companies on the specialization, special new (little giant) and unicorn list companies, to support the development of high-growth companies, and to achieve full coverage of listing reward funds. Up to now, Chaoyang District has arranged a total listing capital of 60 million yuan to support the listing development of enterprises.

Accelerator service door-to-door counseling

From the perspective of listing backup resources, Chaoyang District currently has 30 key reserve companies, 100 cultivation companies, and 500 backup companies, forming a multi-level cultivation system echelon of companies to be listed.

In order to do a good job in serving the companies planning to go public, Chaoyang District introduced Beijing Equity Exchange Center and other units to provide listing accelerator services for high-quality companies in the district, strengthen the mining and cultivation of backup company resources, and through financial lecture halls, entering exchanges, etc. , improve service efficiency. Since the beginning of this year, Chaoyang District has cooperated with the Exchange to carry out “one-on-one” door-to-door training and guidance for more than 30 key enterprises, and mobilized two enterprises in strategic emerging industries within the jurisdiction to apply for the direct connection mechanism of the Beijing Exchange.

The Chinese representative offices of many well-known overseas exchanges such as Nasdaq Exchange and Singapore Exchange are located in Chaoyang, and the resources of listing service institutions such as China Securities Investment and King & Wood Mallesons are also rooted here. The relevant person in charge said that in recent years, Chaoyang District has continuously explored and integrated these advantageous resources of the territory, built a special service platform for enterprises to go public, and helped enterprises to further familiarize themselves with the capital market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

