Original title: The currency has depreciated sharply! This country’s exchange rate has broken through the psychological line, and the central bank has new moves!U.S. Treasuries continue to be sold, and the U.S. housing market cools

The pressure on non-US currencies in the international exchange rate market is increasing day by day!

The 20th,RMBThe exchange rate continued to adjust, and the offshore RMB exchange rate was once approaching the 7.28 mark. During the same period, the yen exchange rate fell below the 150 mark, and non-US currencies generally faced further depreciation pressure.

At present, the yield of U.S. 3-month Treasury bonds is quoted at the 4% mark, while the yield of U.S. Treasury bonds with a maturity of more than 3 months has reached 4.1% in an all-round way, and the two-year yield that is more sensitive to monetary policy has risen to 4.556%. The highest point in 15 years, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond, which is the “anchor for global asset pricing”, exceeded 4.1%.

The 2-year U.S. Treasury bond has surpassed the 10-year yield, showing a clear inversion, which is often a precursor to a recession. In the U.S. real estate market, mortgage interest rates have continued to climb close to 7%, hitting a 20-year high, causing the U.S. home purchase and refinancing loan application index to fall back to the lowest level since 1997, and signs of cooling in U.S. real estate continue to emerge.

In order to defend the exchange rate, the central banks of many countries have recently been forced to raise interest rates sharply and sell a large number of US dollar treasury bonds, pushing the return of US dollar funds to the US market. Federal Reserve data show that as of the week of October 5, global central banks sold as much as $29 billion in U.S. Treasuries, and the amount sold in the last four weeks reached $81 billion, the largest monthly sell-off since the outbreak of the epidemic in March 2020. U.S. bond holdings The volume fell overall to $2.91 trillion.

Non-US currencies continue to adjust

The 20th,RMB against USDThe exchange rate continued to adjust, falling to 7.2438 after the opening, and then rebounded. On the same day, the central parity rate of the RMB against the U.S. dollar was reported at 7.1188, a depreciation of 83 basis points. The midpoint of the previous session was at 7.1105.

Judging from the exchange rate of the offshore RMB against the US dollar, it approached the 7.28 mark after the opening on the 20th, and then rebounded, and the rebound rate increased in the afternoon. Previously, it fell more than 400 points on the 19th and refreshed the lowest point of 7.2675 intraday on September 28.

Since the beginning of this year, the RMB exchange rate against the US dollar has depreciated by 14%, but in the international non-US exchange rate market, the RMB as a whole has remained relatively stable. Currently,USD/JPYThe exchange rate fell below the 150 mark, hitting a new low since 1990, and the yen exchange rate fell by more than 30% during the year.wonThe exchange rate depreciated by more than 20% during the year, whileUS dollar indexThe year-on-year increase was 17.5%.

The yen fell to the 150 mark against the dollar, and U.S. bonds were sold wildly

On the 20th, the exchange rate of the dollar against the yen fell below the 150 mark, a new low since 1990. 150 is widely seen as an important psychological hurdle for the yen, and a break above that level could increase domestic pressure for further action.

On the same day, the Bank of Japan announced a new bond purchase plan, the first non-routine bond purchase since the release of the bond purchase plan in the fourth quarter of this year. The Bank of Japan has maintained its policy of yield curve control, seeking to keep the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond below 0.25% in a bid to boost economic growth. The U.S.-Japan interest rate gap widened due to the Bank of Japan’s continued bond purchases. Affected by this, the yen hit 150.08 against the dollar on Thursday, hitting a 32-year low.

After the yen fell below the closely watched 150 mark, the market is highly concerned about whether the Ministry of Finance will intervene in the market. Japanese Finance Minister Toshi Suzuki reiterated on Thursday that the Japanese government will take appropriate measures to deal with excessive volatility in the currency market. “The recent rapid one-sided decline in the yen is not desirable. We absolutely cannot tolerate excessive volatility driven by speculative trading. We will continue to take appropriate measures to deal with excessive volatility, while closely following the latest developments in currency markets.”

In response to currency volatility, Japan’s finance ministry spent 2.8 trillion yen ($19 billion) intervening last month, buying yen and selling dollars. This is the first time the Japanese government has acted in the market to support the yen since 1998. However, the yen has erased its gains after last month’s intervention under the influence of the continued widening of the US-Japan interest rate differential. In addition to public intervention in the market, the market is currently speculating that the Japanese Ministry of Finance has taken a “stealth intervention” action to stabilize the market.

When the yen’s depreciation hit a 32-year low, dumping U.S. bonds became a “routine operation” for Japan, the largest overseas “creditor” of the United States. After August this year, Japan’s US Treasury holdings will continue to decline, and may further record lows. The U.S. Treasury Department released the International Capital Flows Report (TIC), showing that Japan’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries in August were $1.1998 trillion, the lowest since December 2019. Japan’s U.S. debt holdings in August decreased by $34.5 billion from July. , reducing its holdings for the second consecutive month.

U.S. dollar medium and long-term interest rates stand at 4.1% across the board

At present, the dollar index has reached around 113, just one step away from the 20-year high of 114.78 on September 28.

US dollar index in 6 currencies –EUR,JPY,GBP,Canadian dollar,Swedish Kronaand Swiss francs are weighted against the U.S. dollar to calculate the performance of the U.S. dollar.

Behind the rise of the US dollar index is the continuous rise in the interest rate of the Federal Reserve. At present, the medium and long-term US dollar interest rate has reached 4.1% in an all-round way. As the “anchor of global asset pricing”, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond rose again on the 19th, breaking through 4.1%, hitting a new high since July 2008. The U.S. 30-year long-term bond yield hit 4.15%, another nine-year high. The two-year yield, which is more sensitive to monetary policy, rose to a 15-year high of 4.556%.

Regarding the US dollar interest rate, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on the 19th that although the overall price increase may have reached a high point, underlying inflation pressure may not have peaked. The remarks further added fuel to the market’s fire. A day earlier, he had noted that the Fed may need to raise its key interest rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch pricing, the probability of the Fed raising interest rates by 75 basis points in November is 94.5%, and the possibility of raising interest rates by 75 basis points in December has also reached more than 70%. In other words, the current market pricing of the Fed’s rate hike path is 75 basis points in November, 75 basis points in December, and 25 basis points in February next year, when the Fed will begin to assess the impact of rate hikes.

In order to defend the exchange rate, the central banks of many countries have recently been forced to raise interest rates sharply and sell a large number of US dollar treasury bonds, pushing the return of US dollar funds to the US market. Federal Reserve data show that as of the week of October 5, global central banks sold as much as $29 billion in U.S. Treasuries, and the amount sold in the last four weeks reached $81 billion, the largest monthly sell-off since the outbreak of the epidemic in March 2020. U.S. Treasury holdings The overall volume fell to $2.91 trillion. During the same period, global capital also returned to the United States at the fastest rate since 1978.

Key U.S. interest rate inverts, housing market cooling noticeably

Amid the sharp monetary tightening in the United States, economic demand has shrunk. Multiple indicators show that U.S. imports plummeted 12.4% year-on-year in September, the largest drop in nearly two years, while the American Retailers Association expects imports in October to drop by 9.4% year-on-year. Ratings agency Fitch Ratings predicts that the U.S. will slip into a recession next spring, but consumer finances remain strong, which will cushion the blow.

On the 19th, the Federal Reserve issued a Beige Book saying that amid growing concerns about weakening demand, respondents became more pessimistic about the outlook for the U.S. economy; although the U.S. labor market showed signs of slowing, it was still tight. Wage upward pressure remains.

In terms of financial indicators, the term inversion phenomenon that the market has paid more attention to has already appeared. The 2-year U.S. Treasury bond has exceeded the 10-year yield, reaching 45 basis points, while the 3-month U.S. Treasury bond and the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield Yields have also been inverted for a while. These are usually precursor indicators of a recession in the United States over the years, and the greater the inversion, the greater the chance of a recession.

In the U.S. real estate market, mortgage interest rates have been climbing close to 7%, a 20-year high, pushing the housing market to cool. According to data from the American Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on the 19th, the contract interest rate of 30-year fixed-rate mortgages in the United States climbed again in the week ended October 14, rising 13 basis points to 6.94%, the ninth consecutive week. rose to its highest level since 2002. The index of applications for home purchases and refinancing loans fell 4.5% last week, the ninth decline in 10 weeks, and fell back to its lowest level since 1997, as lending rates continued to climb.

Mortgage warrants issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been sold off as investors fear a wave of defaults in the U.S. housing market. The last time this happened was before the 2008 financial crisis, when the Federal Reserve stepped in to help stabilize the real estate bond market.

