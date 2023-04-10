CCTV News: The latest data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows that the wholesale price of eggs nationwide in March was 10.47 yuan per kilogram, which has increased both month-on-month and year-on-year. How about the specific situation, first go to the wholesale market in Beijing to find out.

At the Beijing Xinfadi Agricultural Products Wholesale Market, egg merchant Li Aiying is packing eggs shipped from Hebei, and then selling them to supermarkets and catering companies in Beijing.

According to merchants, egg consumption showed a recovery growth trend in March, household consumption increased, food factories and e-commerce platforms received more goods, and the speed of market shipments accelerated, raising the price of eggs.

Liu Tong, market analyst at Beijing Xinfadi:At the beginning of March, the wholesale price of eggs in the Xinfadi market was 9.23 yuan per kilogram, but it rose to 10.48 yuan per kilogram in late March. This increase is relatively obvious.

The reporter learned in the interview that from the end of March to the beginning of April, the price of eggs in the Beijing market has dropped, but it still remains at a relatively high level in the same period in history.

According to the monitoring of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the national egg wholesale price in March was 10.47 yuan per kilogram, an increase of 1.55% month-on-month and a year-on-year increase of 14.93%.

Shandong: The volume and price of eggs have risen in the profit range of laying hen farming

In addition to the demand side, price fluctuations in the egg market are also closely related to production. What are the current costs and benefits of laying hen farming? Let’s take a look at the reporter’s investigation in Shandong, a major animal husbandry province.

In Lingcheng District, Dezhou City, Shandong Province, Xiao Changhui’s chicken farm has 140,000 laying hens on hand, laying 10,000 catties of eggs per day, which are mainly sold to Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui and other places. He told reporters that the current market price of eggs is around 4.6 to 4.8 yuan per catty, which is at a relatively high level compared with previous years.

According to reports, the current feed cost per catty of eggs produced by laying hen farms is about 3.5 yuan, which is at a relatively high level in the same period in history. In order to alleviate the pressure brought about by rising feed costs, laying hen farming enterprises have improved the automation of farming by introducing advanced equipment, reducing costs and improving production efficiency.

Xiao Changhui, general manager of a laying hen breeding company in Lingcheng District, Dezhou City, Shandong Province:All have temperature control, environmental control, automatic manure cleaning, including egg picking, which saves labor. Now one breeder is enough for 50,000 chickens.

Xiao Changhui told reporters that the current supply of laying hens is sufficient and the price is relatively stable. On the whole, the cost of eggs per catty is about 4.2 yuan. With the increase in egg prices and sales volume, laying hen farming is in a profitable range.

Shandong: Farmers are actively replenishing the flocks and there are enough chicks

During the interview, the reporter learned that as the efficiency of laying hen farming improves, the enthusiasm of farmers to replenish the fence has increased, and the supply of eggs will be sufficient in the later stage.

In Lingcheng District, Dezhou City, Shandong Province, two chicken coops just built by Zhao Zhiqiang have been put into production.

The reporter learned that due to the good breeding benefits, the recent period has been a concentrated period for laying hen farms to replenish their pens, and commercial egg substitute chicks are also fully guaranteed, and the price is relatively stable. This is mainly due to the number of domestic grandparent egg breeders. Sufficient, able to meet the market’s demand for laying grandparent egg breeders and parental egg breeders.

According to industry experts, the current national egg production capacity is within a reasonable range. In the first quarter, the national stock of laying hens first decreased and then increased, with an average monthly stock of about 1.085 billion.