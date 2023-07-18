Home » The Current Value of Mexican Gold and Silver Coins: Updates from Various Distributors as of July 18, 2023
Business

by admin
Title: Current Value of Mexican Gold and Silver Coins as of July 18, 2023

Date: July 18, 2023

Investing in Mexican gold and silver coins requires staying updated with their daily fluctuating values, which are influenced by market movements and currency exchange rates. Knowing the value of these coins at the time of purchase and sale is crucial for making informed investment decisions and maximizing returns.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has provided a list of institutions that form part of the distributor network for these coins. These institutions include Azteca Bank, Banorte, Banregio, BBVA-Bancomer, Cibanco, Mexican Mint, MIDE Interactive Museum of Economy, Ecological Solutions in Metals, SA de CV, Briggs Coins SA de CV, and Bank of Mexico (Banxico). Some numismatic products are exclusively distributed by Banxico.

To assist investors, here are the values of Mexican gold and silver coins when bought and sold by different distributors, as of July 18, 2023:

Azteca Bank:
– Silver Liberty Ounce: Purchase – $438.00 | Sale – $538.00

Banorte:
– Aztec (20 gold pesos): Purchase – $13,800.00 | Sale – $19,900.00
– Hidalgo (10 gold pesos): Purchase – $6,900.00 | Sale – $9,950.00
– 1/2 Hidalgo (5 gold pesos): Purchase – $3,450.00 | Sale – $4,975.00
– 1/4 Hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos): Purchase – $1,725.00 | Sale – $2,488.00
– 1/5 Hidalgo (2 gold pesos): Purchase – $1,380.00 | Sale – $1,990.00
– Centennial (50 gold pesos): Purchase – $36,500.00 | Sale – $47,000.00
– Silver Liberty Ounce: Purchase – $270.00 | Sale – $425.00

Banregio:
– Silver ounce: Sale only – $540.00
– Centenary: Sale only – $44,450.00

BBVA-Bancomer:
– Gold Liberty Ounce: Purchase – $31,000.00 | Sale – $35,400.00
– Silver Liberty Ounce: Purchase – $425.00 | Sale – $525.00
– Centenary: Purchase – $37,400.00 | Sale – $43,200.00

Please note that these values are subject to market fluctuations and geographical variations. The listed values are indicative and may differ from other distributors. For additional information, it is recommended to contact the respective distributors or refer to Banxico’s official website.

Stay informed, make informed investments, and share in the knowledge of the world of precious metals.

[End of Article]

