Home Business The Cyberspace Administration of China proposes to stipulate that generative artificial intelligence products need to apply for security assessment before providing services–Economy·Technology- finance.people.com.cn
Business

The Cyberspace Administration of China proposes to stipulate that generative artificial intelligence products need to apply for security assessment before providing services–Economy·Technology- finance.people.com.cn

by admin
  1. The State Cyberspace Administration intends to stipulate that generative artificial intelligence products need to apply for a security assessment before providing services finance.people.com.cn
  2. China promotes AI management law Artificial intelligence needs to meet Beijing’s values DW
  3. China’s AI regulations are coming! The Cyberspace Administration of China released the “Administrative Measures for Generative Artificial Intelligence Services (Draft for Comment)” Wall Street news
  4. Heavy! Regarding generative artificial intelligence, the State Cyberspace Administration plans to issue management measures!Security assessment should be declared to prevent false information generation finance.sina.com.cn
  5. [Online Public Discussion]State Cyberspace Administration of China: Content generated by artificial intelligence should embody socialist core values China Digital Times
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Carry out the quality service to the end, Beijing I love my family, more than 10,000 brokers rushed to the star test_TOM News

You may also like

China’s new loans in March reached 3.89 trillion...

IMF expects shrinking economy for Germany

Gentiloni studies as head of NATO. But also...

With this pitch deck, Delivery Hero went looking...

Bonus 150 euros coming soon, who will receive...

Macron in China: Strong criticism after statements

Osservatorio Balcani: “The success of enlargement depends on...

Why losing a job to AI is no...

Runs away from home and disappears: 15 year...

Macron’s Taiwan position creates tension

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy