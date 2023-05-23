The damage after the storm is so high

It looks much worse for agriculture. The region around Forlì, Cesena and Ravenna, where the storms raged particularly violently, is a center of agricultural production. The wheat, corn and sugar beet fields are under water. Vegetables and fruit, especially strawberries, plums, apricots, kiwi, asparagus, tomatoes, wine and cherries in the so-called Fruit Valley, have largely been lost, according to Nicola Dalmonte, President of the Coldiretti Agricultural Association in the particularly affected province of Ravenna. It can take years for new cultures to bear fruit. Thousands of hectares of land are covered by water – and new storms are announced.