Home Business “The dance on the volcano continues” | Podcast Economics | DW
Business

“The dance on the volcano continues” | Podcast Economics | DW

by admin
“The dance on the volcano continues” | Podcast Economics | DW

Insolvent regional banks in the USA and a forced marriage of the two largest Swiss banks worth billions: are we facing a new banking and financial crisis or is it different this time than in the financial crisis 15 years ago, when the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers plunged the global financial system into the abyss brought? Have regulators in the US and Europe done their homework and where is action needed?

Hans-Peter Burghof, Professor of Banking and Financial Services at the University of Hohenheim, classifies what is happening for us – also when it comes to looking at the global challenges of our time.

Editor at the microphone: Thomas Kohlmann
Technology: Michael Springer

Subscribe to us on iTunes here

Subscribe to our Google Podcast here

Click here for Spotify

See also  Credit Suisse: the stock market closes down by 8% - Last Hour

You may also like

Warning strikes at Berlin city cleaning and in...

Retirement at 61, application by 1/5. How to...

Sohu Auto Global News|Ministry of Industry and Information...

Enterprises, Dolce&Gabbana’s recipe: stop smart working and new...

The long way to the combustion engine off

Deutsche Bank loses 8% on the stock market...

Meituan’s 2022 financial report: annual revenue of 220...

The return of Renato Brunetta: the government chooses...

Second life for Karstadt branches? The downtown plan...

Confesercenti, the delays in the Pnrr risk costing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy