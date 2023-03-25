Insolvent regional banks in the USA and a forced marriage of the two largest Swiss banks worth billions: are we facing a new banking and financial crisis or is it different this time than in the financial crisis 15 years ago, when the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers plunged the global financial system into the abyss brought? Have regulators in the US and Europe done their homework and where is action needed?

Hans-Peter Burghof, Professor of Banking and Financial Services at the University of Hohenheim, classifies what is happening for us – also when it comes to looking at the global challenges of our time.

Editor at the microphone: Thomas Kohlmann

Technology: Michael Springer

Subscribe to us on iTunes here

Subscribe to our Google Podcast here

Click here for Spotify