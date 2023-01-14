To avoid a debt default triggered by the arrival of the debt ceiling next Thursday, Jan. 19, the Treasury Department will draw down cash reserves, potentially keeping markets relatively flush with funds and hampering the Federal Reserve’s efforts to drain liquidity from the system.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell may not have expected that his old boss, former Federal Reserve Chairman Yellen, would cause trouble for the Fed’s tightening, although this is Yellen’s “unintentional injury” in order to avoid the danger of the debt ceiling.

On Friday, January 13th, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen sent a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Republican leader McCarthy, saying that next Thursday, January 19th local time, the U.S. federal government will reach the statutory debt limit, and the Treasury Department will withdraw from the debt limit. Beginning on January 19, the so-called “unconventional measures” to save available funds will be adopted to avoid touching the debt ceiling, and members of Congress are urged to pass a bill to increase the ceiling to prevent the emergence of debtbreach of contract。

this isbidenThe administration’s latest warning to Republicans about the debt ceiling expiration. The media pointed out that Republicans in the House of Representatives intend to use the bipartisan debt ceiling negotiations to cut government spending, but Yellen said that the Treasury Department’s unconventional measures may only last until this summer.

Wall Street News previously mentioned that the essence of the debt ceiling issue is a bipartisan dispute, an “excuse” and a window of opportunity for the two parties to bargain: the opposition parties use “disagreement” to fight for the policies they want to implement. The debt ceiling dispute is essentially a farce. There has never been a time when there is no agreement. It is only a matter of conditions and time.

Although the market generally predicts that the two parties may eventually reach a compromise to raise the ceiling, Bank of America believes that the debtbreach of contractThe likelihood is higher than in past years, and the impact may be limited to day-to-day debt. Goldman Sachs believes that the debt ceiling impasse may make the 2011 market turmoil repeat.

Also on Friday, the media pointed out that the US Treasury’s unconventional measures may weaken the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening efforts, at least in the near future. Because when the Fed begins to shrink its balance sheet in 2022, the market will mainly focus on the rate of decline in reserves and when it will become scarce, which will force financial institutions to start borrowing in the US dollar funding market, and eventually prompt the Fed to stop quantitative tightening.

And now, as the debt ceiling approaches, the Treasury will reduce its cash reserves and adjust its stock of notes in order to extend available borrowing facilities. That could keep markets relatively flush with money, thwarting the Fed’s efforts to drain liquidity from the financial system, at least until a debt-ceiling deal is reached.

The main reason why the Treasury’s actions affect the Fed is that, along with bank reserves and the balance of the overnight reverse repurchase facility, the Treasury’s cash at the Fed is a major liability on the Fed’s balance sheet. The Treasury General Account (TGA), the main payment account of the Treasury Department, is similar to the U.S. government’s checking account in the Federal Reserve. When the Treasury Department’s cash balance increases, it will consume the system’s reserves, and vice versa. Therefore, the operations of the Treasury Department will affect the Fed’s balance sheet and how excess liquidity in the market will flow out.

Since the Federal Reserve began quantitative tightening (QT) in June 2022, the total size of the Fed’s balance sheet has shrunk by about US$405 billion. On the liability side, the Treasury Department’s TGA cash has decreased by about US$456 billion and bank reserves have decreased by US$198 billion. This was partially offset by an increase in the RRP of approximately $197 billion.

Strategists at Bank of America pointed out that QT is important not only for the stock of privately held U.S. Treasuries that the market needs to absorb, but also for the Fed’s debt allocation. They expect the Fed’s tightening to be offset by a reduction in the Treasury’s cash balance, with reserves and balances in the Fed’s reverse repurchase facility (RRP) shrinking slightly, as the Treasury ramps up bill issuance and replenishes cash following the debt-ceiling agreement Reserve, RRP balances can drop significantly.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.