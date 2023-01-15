MILANO – The opening of World Economic Forum in Davos, scheduled for Monday, marks the week that is about to open. Among the most awaited guests also the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde. The former managing director of the Monetary Fund, like her colleagues at the helm of central banks, is in the spotlight of the markets after signs of a slowdown in inflation in all the major world economies, suggesting that an easing of monetary policy , today strongly oriented in a restrictive sense, would be possible, above all in the face of the risk of recession facing the global economy. Indications in this sense could also come from verbal of the last ECB board meeting, arriving on Thursday

Important week also on the inner bank. The offer that is expected between Wednesday and Thursday Lufthansa should advance for Ita, with the German carrier that could put on the plate around 350 million euros through a reserved capital increase to acquire 40% of the capital. Still on the Italian front, theState instead, it will release data on inflation in December and on foreign trade and construction production in November.

The list of appointments

MONDAY JANUARY 16

– Eurogroup: meeting in Brussels.

– Milan-Cortina: Ance Milano conference with the participation of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini.

– Bank of Italy: survey on inflation and growth expectations in the fourth quarter.

– Bank of Italy: public debt trend.

– Davos: the World Economic Forum opens.

– Usa: markets closed for Martin Luther King’s Day.

– Cina: House price index.

– Germany: wholesale prices in December.

TUESDAY 17 JANUARY

– Ecofin: meeting in Brussels.

– Confindustria Energia: conference on “Energy infrastructures”. Participating, among others, the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin; the president of Arera, Stefano Besseghini; the CEO of Terna, Stefano Donnarumma; the CEO of Snam, Stefano Venier.

– Tlc: hearing of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, in the Environment Committee of the Senate.

– Fuels: meeting between government and managers.

– Labour: hearing of the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone, in the Social Affairs Committee in the Senate.

– Istat: inflation in December.

– China: GDP in the fourth quarter.

– China: industrial production in December.

– GB: unemployment rate in November.

– Germany: inflation in December.

– Germany: Zew confidence index in January.

– Usa: Empire index in January.

WEDNESDAY 18 JANUARY

– Mimit: table on the engineering sector.

– Reeds: “Cantiere Italia” event. The Minister of Infrastructures and Transport, Matteo Salvini, intervenes.

– Air transport: ENAC hearing on the airport system in the Senate Transport Committee.

– Azimuth: press conference.

– Labour: hearing of the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone, in the Labor commission in the Chamber.

– S&P Global: press conference on the EMEA area outlook.

– Pensions: Pension itineraries report. Participating, among others, the Speaker of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana, and the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

– Tlc: The Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for Innovation, Alessio Butti, meets the operators of the sector.

– Juventus: shareholders’ meeting.

– Abi: executive committee.

– Istat: foreign trade and import prices in November.

– Copasir: hearing of the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

– Pa: inaugural conference of the VIII Sna course/competition in the presence of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

– Steel: Siderweb webinar on the economic situation.

– Cars: registrations in Europe in December.

– Japan: Boj decision on rates.

– GB: inflation in December.

– Eurozone: inflation in December.

– Usa: retail sales in December.

– Usa: producer prices in December.

– Usa: industrial production in December.

– Usa: Beige Book.

THURSDAY JANUARY 19

– Ex Ilva: table at Mimit and event in Rome.

– Snam: presentation of the strategic plan.

– Fuels: Fegica, Faib and Figisc press conference.

– MSc: presentation of news and strategies for 2023/2024.

– Banks: hearing of the director general of ABI, Giovanni Sabatini, in the Finance Committee of the Chamber.

– Space: Comint meeting with the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, and that of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

– INPS: observatory on job insecurity.

– Pensions: table with the trade unions at the Ministry of Labour.

– Japan: trade balance in December.

– Usa: building permits and new sites in December.

– Usa: new weekly jobless claims.

– Use: weekly oil inventories.

– ECB: minutes of the December board meeting.

FRIDAY JANUARY 20

– Tourism: Minister Daniela Santanchè meets the press in Paris on the occasion of the “Les Thermalies” fair.

– Eng: table between company and trade unions.

– Istat: construction production in November.

– Mimit: Minister Adolfo Urso intervenes at the inauguration of Vicenza Oro.

– Bank of Italy: Economic bulletin.

– Davos: the World Economic Forum concludes.

– Japan: inflation in December.

– Germany: producer prices in December.

– GB: retail sales in December.

– Use: existing home sales in December.