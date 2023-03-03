The Day of the Righteous was established in 2012 since European Parliament to celebrate the example of men and women who, in every part of the world, in the darkest moments of history, have saved human lives in all genocides and defended human dignity during totalitarianisms. A moment to remember not only the Righteous of the past, but also those of the present. As a demonstration of the actuality that this day assumes in today’s context, the ceremony at the Garden of the Righteous around the world at park Monte Stella in Milan on 3 March 2023 was held in the presence of Andrii Kartysh, Consul General of Ukraine in Milan.

On this occasion, a plaque of commemoration was dedicated to Gareth JonesWelsh journalist, who was the first to document theHolodomor of the Ukrainian peoplecolliding with theindifference ofodamn and the Soviet censorshipuntil his mysterious death in 1935.

Holodomor is a Ukrainian term compounded from the word Drink (hunger, famine) e stains (to kill, cause a slow and painful death), the meaning of which is “extermination by starvation”. The term is used to designate the genocide of the Ukrainian people perpetrated by Stalin’s government in the years 1932-1933.

Stalin and the persecution of Ukrainians

For the Soviet Union the Ukrainians represented a real threat to the existence of the system: the strong patriotism, the desire for independence, the ideas of theeUkrainian quarrel (the so-called intelligentsia), the indomitable opposition of the peasants to the forced collectivization of the lands were, to say the least, inconvenient for the regime.

With the rise to power of Stalin it was chosen to remove the problem with violence. Among the measures taken we remember the introduction of massive requisitions of all foodstuffs by activists; the ban on the sale of food; the deployment of internal and border troops to prevent the hungry from moving to other regions of the Urss looking for food.

In a few months – between 1932 and 1933 – hunger claimed millions of lives in Ukraine. The extermination by starvation was intertwined with the persecution and uprooting of theintellectual elite and culture of national feeling of the Ukrainian people.

Of this tragedy, one of the greatest of the 20th century, little was said abroad. Gareth Jones, the only independent witness to the Holodomor atrocities, never officially recognized by the Union sfirst by Soviet Union and then by Russia, he was shot under mysterious circumstances on August 12, 1935.

Remembering Jones on the occasion of the Day of the Righteous, we think back to all the victims of the wicked policies towards the Ukrainian population of the successive regimes in Russia and, involuntarily, we turn our gaze at the deliberate and cruel aggression that the Ukrainians are bravely trying to stop and push back for over a year.

The recognition of Holodomor

Ukraine is immensely grateful to the international community for solidarity, for support and for the recognition and the condemnation of genocide of the years 1932-1933. In addition to the recognition of Ukraine, theHolodomor was recognized as genocide of the Ukrainian people dal European Parliament and from Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Moldova, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, United States United, Vatican.

We want to hope that, under the current circumstances, theItalia finally want, years after the fall of the Urss and the consequent publication of information from from the secret archives, recognize l’Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people and against humanity.

We remain confident, waiting for an official reaction to the appeal to the Italian Parliament by the Ukrainian community and to the petition subjected al Senate of the Republic e signed by our Italian friends, including the esteemed Gabriele Nissim, president of the Gariwo Foundation, initiator of the creation of the Garden of the Righteous around the world at Monte Stella in Milan.

Let us think back with gratitude to the many Righteous, a all of those people, whose conscience has prompted them to oppose, by any means, totalitarianisms, autocracies e to regimes that they devalue human life and denigrate its values. To the many men and women who have chosen not to remain silent in the face of injustices. Yesterday, like today.