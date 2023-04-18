The de facto ban on oil and gas heating Unnecessary and expensive!

According to the government’s plans, the installation of oil and gas heating systems is to be effectively banned from next year, both in new buildings and as a replacement for old heating systems. This is intended to implement an agreement from the coalition agreement, according to which – actually only from 2025 – every newly installed heating system should be operated on the basis of at least 65 percent renewable energies (BMWK 2023). How this 65 percent quota came about, however, remains just as unclear as the exact consequences that will result for the future permitted way of heating.

The only thing that is clear is that the renewables quota of 65 percent means in practice the ban on installing heating systems that are operated exclusively on the basis of fossil fuels. This means that owners have even fewer options for replacing their old heating system or installing a new heating system in a new building. The number of alternatives is very manageable anyway. With a few exceptions, such as infrared or pellet heaters, the remaining options should all be significantly more expensive to purchase than the installation of conventional heaters based on oil and gas.

This is especially true if a heat pump is to be installed in old, poorly insulated buildings: installing a heat pump alone can easily cost twice or even three times as much as conventional heating. Costs for additional insulation measures to ensure sufficient heating are often added to old buildings.

Apart from the installation of heat pumps, there is still a great deal of uncertainty among the population as to which heating technologies should still be permitted in the future. In addition, this political project seems very contradictory in many respects due to the lack of transparency in the determination of the 65 percent rule. If you take the quota of 65 percent seriously, for example, strictly speaking, neither heat pumps nor other electric heating systems should be installed before a 65 percent share of renewables has been reached in the German electricity mix. In the current electricity mix, however, the share of renewable energies is only around 50 percent.

Unfortunately, the logic underlying the quota system remains unclear. It should be pretty clear that cost efficiency was not a decisive criterion. If economic considerations had been taken into account, the federal government would have left the heat transition to emissions trading: since 2021 there has been national emissions trading for the heat and transport sectors, and from 2027 EU-wide emissions trading is planned for these two sectors, which will complement the existing emissions trading for the Industry and energy sectors are to be added.

In this way, the emissions of the two sectors are capped and could be successively and cost-effectively reduced in line with political requirements: from 2027, emissions would be avoided in Europe where it is most cost-effective. However, the most cost-effective CO2 savings are unlikely to be found in the energetic refurbishment of old buildings and in equipping them with heat pumps. The environmental economist Joachim Weimann (2021) estimates the costs that arise when using heat pumps per tonne of CO2 saved at around 600 to 1300 euros – depending on whether an oil or natural gas heating system is replaced by a heat pump. For comparison: The price for CO2 emission certificates in the EU emissions trading system, which has been in place since 2005, has never been significantly above 100 euros per tonne. With a ban on the installation of conventional heating systems based on fossil fuels, an area already covered by national emissions trading would be additionally regulated – and in an unnecessarily expensive way. It should be borne in mind that if greenhouse gases can be reduced in other areas and in other ways at significantly lower cost than by replacing heating systems, this is just as valuable for climate protection.

In addition, the 65 percent rule is likely to represent a serious encroachment on property owners’ property rights. Because many properties with conventional heating systems would be massively devalued by the planned legislation because resale would be made more difficult in view of the potential costs of replacing the heating system. According to the Basic Law, such interventions require special justification. A reference to the necessary climate protection will probably not be enough. After all, in addition to emissions trading, there are already a large number of other instruments that are intended to reduce emissions in the building sector: energy efficiency standards and tax incentives for energy-efficient modernization in old buildings are just two prominent examples.

The fact that emissions in the building sector are falling only slowly despite all these instruments is due to the high costs of energy modernization and the particularly long investment cycles that result. Precisely for this reason, however, it is the wrong way to burden the building sector with particularly expensive measures that significantly restrict the individual freedom of owners – and tenants are ultimately just as affected by this because the costs can be passed on as real estate owners.

BMWK (2023) Draft of a law to amend the Building Energy Act and to amend the Heating Costs Ordinance and to amend the Sweeping and Inspection Ordinance. Draft draft by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection and the Federal Ministry for Housing, Urban Development and Building. April 3, 2023.

Weimann, J. (2021) CO2 prices and costs of CO2 avoidance when applying regulatory measures compared to the expansion of the EU ETS. Brief report commissioned by the Free Democratic Party. Aug 2021.