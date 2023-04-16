Home » The deal gets bigger: Silvio Giletti’s lawyer takes the field, “the Mafia accusations against Berlusconi are intolerable”
Business

The deal gets bigger: Silvio Giletti’s lawyer takes the field, “the Mafia accusations against Berlusconi are intolerable”

by admin
The deal gets bigger: Silvio Giletti’s lawyer takes the field, “the Mafia accusations against Berlusconi are intolerable”

“These are unfounded accusations and very serious offenses that trample the story of a man who, in addition to being one of the greatest Italian entrepreneurs, held the role of Prime Minister four times” according to Giorgio Perroni, Silvio Berlusconi’s lawyer, those published today from various newspapers what Massimo Giletti said to the magistrates of Florence, who heard him, about the fact that Salvatore Baiardo showed him a photo of Berlusconi, then not yet in politics, the general of the carabinieri Francesco Delfino and the boss of Cosa Nostra Joseph Graviano. Follow on Affaritaliani.it

See also  Airplanes, after Ita Aponte launches "Msc Air Cargo" for freight transport

You may also like

German Bundestag – parliamentary group Die Linke asks...

Mobility: Online Data: Weak prospects for electric cars

“Bears have a peaceful disposition”, killing Jj4 is...

Federal Ministry of the Interior wants a “clear...

The disabled blogger forced off the plane in...

Bank caution in lending: Yellen names condition for...

Barilla and the commercial on the “inclusive” carbonara:...

Tian Xuan: Improve the independent director system and...

The cult brand Tupperware is on the verge...

Nuclear, Italy thinks about it. But from today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy