The debt ceiling is about to break, and interest rate hikes are increasing, but where does the U.S. stock go?丨On the market

Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-05-19 15:51:11 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

US stock market. On Thursday, despite being hit by the hawkish remarks of Fed officials, US stocks were once again supported by the favorable debt ceiling negotiations, and continued to close up without any risk. As the debt ceiling is about to break, and interest rate hikes are increasing, what will happen to US stocks?

The debt ceiling is about to break, and interest rate hikes are increasing, but where does the U.S. stock go? ｜On the market