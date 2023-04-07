According to the World Bank, the world is facing a fifth debt crisis. Brazil is one of those countries where debt accounts for 87% of GDP. Fred Pinheiro / Alamy Stock Photo



The UN has sounded the alarm because of the critical debt of developing countries. Switzerland has provided 39 million Swiss francs and is involved in international bodies for the refinancing and restructuring of the debt. But is that enough?

This content was published on April 06, 2023

minutes

Abdelhafidh Abdeleli (Text), Pauline Turuban (Grafiken)

It is an indirect consequence of the Covid pandemic: developing country debt has exploded, putting almost half the world‘s population at risk.

Switzerland announced in September 2022 that it would increase its annual contribution by CHF 39 million by 2028 to help developing countries. The crisis could seriously jeopardize economic development in parts of Africa and South America.

The contribution from Switzerland, which has been steadily increasing since 2017, comes on top of the more than 3 billion Swiss francs that Switzerland allocates to official development assistance each year. In 2021, this amounted to over CHF 3.2 billion.

According to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), one of Switzerland’s foreign policy priorities for 2021-2024 is to “promote sustainable economic growth in developing countries through good governance and strong public institutions”.

The Swiss contribution coincides with an appeal published by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in October last year. In an English-language report entitled “Avoiding too little too late”external link (Avoiding Too Little Too Late), UNDP warned of the catastrophic consequences of chronic over-indebtedness in the poorest countries.

“Many countries suffer from excessive debt that prevents them from financing new growth-enhancing investments and much-needed development spending,” he warns in the document.

While the issue of developing country debt relief is not new, UNDP and NGOs are alarmed at the scale, which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The total debt of developing countries reached 205% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, up from 174% in 2018.

For his part, World Bank President David Malpass warned of the seriousness of the situation on October 8, 2022, announcing that the world was facing a “fifth debt crisis”.

Dominik Gross, Swiss expert on international finance and tax policy, and senior staff member of the Bern-based NGO Alliance Sud says: “54 countries can no longer pay the interest on their debts or repay them on their own.”

“Ineffective and Inadequate”

In response to the new crisis, Switzerland had already supported the temporary suspension of debt service for 48 countries in February 2022. However, this initiative had been criticized by the United Nations development aid program, among others. The accusation was that it was not tailored to the needs of the most vulnerable countries, particularly because it only covered bilateral debt and imposed access conditions that would exclude some countries.

Since August 2021, Switzerland, in partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has also been involved in the implementation of the Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international monetary instrument intended to supplement the existing official reserves of member countries.

To ease the financial burden of Covid-19, the IMF had approved a $650 billion general allocation of these rights. However, since SDRs were primarily distributed to member countries in proportion to their IMF quota, only $275 billion went to developing countries.

The program did not target the countries most in need of additional reserves (ie the least prosperous countries) and was “very inefficient” in that sense, laments Lars Jensen, UNDP economist. In addition, its implementation was very slow. In addition, the IMF had committed to providing additional funds of 117 billion US dollars for the weakest economies.

Swiss expertise in debt management Switzerland is one of the least indebted countries in the world and can therefore contribute its expertise. She is represented in all international bodies that advocate restructuring and debt relief for developing countries. She is a member of the Paris Club, which deals with overcoming payment difficulties, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, and various bodies of the G20. These various mandates allow her to directly influence restructuring and debt relief. Although it never negotiates bilaterally, Switzerland is active in international institutions via the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). In concrete terms, this means that the federal government “supports the partner governments in planning (repayment and investments), approving the budget and finally in revising it in accordance with international standards,” explains Lorenz Jakob, information officer in SECO’s Economic Development Cooperation department. For example, Switzerland offers timetables for managing budgets, curbing corruption or setting tax levels. It supports middle-income countries (MICs) in developing debt management and risk analysis to reduce their vulnerability to financial shocks. The recipient countries of these programs include Albania, Egypt, Colombia, Ghana, Serbia and Tunisia. In September 2020, Switzerland sponsored, among other things, a World Bank initiative that would allow Egypt to issue green government bonds intended as a “sustainable financial solution”. End of insertion

Switzerland could do more

Not everyone is convinced of Switzerland’s solidarity. Several experts and NGOs point to a certain hypocrisy. This applies in particular to the appeals against corruption, especially since a number of scandals involving Swiss companies in developing countries have been uncovered in recent years. Mention should be made here of the cases of Credit Suisse in Mozambiqueexternal linkthe UBS in Papua New Guineaexternal link or the opaque connections from Glencoreexternal linkan international trading giant based in the canton of Zug, to Chad.

Switzerland is also accused of its low financial participation. “In view of Switzerland’s role as a country of residence for important private creditors, it is not enough in their case to make modest contributions to the debt relief programs of the IMF or the World Bank,” says Dominik Gross of Alliance Sud.

Like the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), he would expect greater participation from private companies, particularly banks. The latter benefit from the interest on the loans they extend to developing countries without having to participate in development aid.

In order to better integrate this private financial capital, one solution that has been discussed for many years would be to bring the Swiss banks, civil society and the state development aid agencies to one table. “In this way, Switzerland-specific solutions to reduce the debt of these countries could be negotiated,” says Dominik Gross. Already in the summer of 2020 Alliance Sudexternal link and other Swiss NGOsexternal linkincluding Swissaid, Fastenopfer, Brot für alle, Helvetas and Terre des Hommes Switzerland, accused the Federal Council of not reacting despite several requests from parliamentarians.

Alliance Sud also believes that Switzerland could transfer all of its Special Drawing Rights (over $11 billion in 2021) to over-indebted countries to give them liquidity. “She doesn’t need this credit,” says Dominik Gross. However, this would require an amendment to the Currency Aid Act, which only Parliament can initiate, which is not currently planned.

Waiting for a global solution

“We expect a comprehensive response that will help unblock development finance and encourage its sustainability through private capital in developing countries,” said Angela Lusigi, UNDP representative in Ghana.

Among other things, she proposes a comprehensive reform of the rating system and support for the reorientation of the developing countries’ economies towards exports, which would allow them to accumulate foreign exchange to pay off debts.

Jacob, information officer in SECO’s Economic Development Cooperation department: “Switzerland supports debt restructuring for countries whose debts are no longer sustainable.”

Good to know Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) The aim of the DSSI, an initiative launched in 2020 by the IMF and the World Bank, was to provide financial resources to support eligible countries in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. To participate in the initiative, the recipient country had to commit to using these resources to cover social, health or economic expenses resulting from the crisis. Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative This initiative was launched in 1996 by the IMF and the World Bank. It was designed to keep the world‘s poorest countries from being overwhelmed by their debt burden. common framework The Common Framework considers debt processing on a case-by-case basis, based on requests from eligible debtor countries. A creditors’ committee is convened in response to a request for debt treatment. The negotiations are supported by the IMF and the World Bank, including through a debt sustainability analysis. Debt sustainability analysis The World Bank and IMF work with low-tax countries to regularly assess their debt sustainability. Both institutions use this framework to guide countries’ lending decisions so that their financing needs are balanced with their ability to repay. End of insertion

Edited by Virginie Mangin and Pauline Turuban, translated into German by Marc Leutenegger

In accordance with JTI standards

More: JTI certification from SWI swissinfo.ch