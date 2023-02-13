The decline in international gold prices is limited, and the leading indicators are positive for bears, but wait for the CPI data to refuel



On Monday (February 13), international gold prices were under pressure, but the decline was not large. Investors remained cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data, which could affect the Fed’s path of rate hikes. Notably, key US sentiment indicators jumped to their highest level in more than a year, which could have a strong positive impact on US inflation data.

At 15:19 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.05% to $1,864.00 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract rose 0.02% to $1,874.9 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index rose 0.09% to 103.656.

The US CPI data for January will be released at 21:30 Beijing time on Tuesday (February 14). The market expects that the overall CPI and core CPI in the United States rose by 6.2% and 5.5% respectively in January, lower than the previous value of 6.5% and 5.7%. However, the U.S. Department of Labor’s annual revision of CPI data last Friday (February 10) showed that the monthly CPI rate in December was revised upwards, and the price of gold hit a new low of $1,852.61 per ounce since January 6.

The initial value of the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence index for February, released on Friday (February 10), rose to 66.4, higher than the expected 65.0, and the previous value was 64.9; inflation expectations for the coming year rebounded from 3.9% in January to 4.2%; long-term inflation expectations (5 years) remained at 2.9% for the third consecutive month and have remained within a narrow range of 2.9-3.1% for 18 of the past 19 months.

Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, said: “The recent rebound in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields has weighed on gold prices as expectations for persistently low U.S. inflation are challenged. A cautious tone is likely to remain ahead of U.S. CPI data as any Any upside risks to inflation could overturn recent dovish expectations and cause the market to re-examine the possibility of a longer-term rise in gold prices.”

Notably, a key U.S. sentiment indicator jumped to its highest level in more than a year, potentially having a strongly positive impact on U.S. inflation data and forcing Fed hawks to reiterate their reservations about a near-term policy shift as confidence and spending The trends between them are closely related. This in turn could weigh on gold prices.

Philadelphia Fed President Harker said on Friday (February 10) that he believes the Fed’s policy rate will rise to a position above 5% and remain there for some time. Market participants now expect the Fed’s target rate to peak at 5.188% in July.

St. Louis Fed’s (FRED) inflation expectations for U.S. 10- and 5-year breakeven inflation rates remained firm near monthly highs and supported the Fed’s hawkish leanings, which in turn favored the dollar and gold prices faced downward pressure.

Optimism from U.S. government officials may also boost the confidence of gold bears. Officials including U.S. President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Yellen have ruled out a recession and backed Fed hawks to maintain their preference for higher interest rates.