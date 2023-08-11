The Decline of Jiaxing’s Real Estate Market: A Look at July 2023

The operation of Jiaxing’s real estate market in July 2023 showed a decrease in both the supply and demand of new commercial housing, as well as a decline in sales of second-hand housing.

According to data released by the Office, the supply of new commercial housing in Jiaxing decreased significantly compared to the previous month. In July, a total of 93,100 square meters of pre-sale commercial housing were approved in the city, with 66,900 square meters being residential buildings. This marked a decrease of 74.6% and 73.9% respectively from the previous month.

The sales of both new commercial housing and second-hand housing also experienced a decline in July. The city recorded a total area of 317,800 square meters for commercial housing sales, of which 209,700 square meters (1,943 sets) were residential buildings. This indicated a decrease of 22.0% and 36.7% from the previous month. In terms of second-hand housing, the online signing area was 316,400 square meters, with 279,600 square meters (2,766 sets) being second-hand housing. This represented a decrease of 15.8% and 7.9% respectively from the previous month.

This decline in the real estate market reflects a challenging time for the industry in Jiaxing. It is important to closely monitor the market and assess the impact of various factors that may be influencing these trends.

A comparison chart of the sales of new commercial housing and second-hand housing in the city from July 2020 to July 2023 (unit: 10,000 square meters) is provided for further analysis. It is hoped that by studying the data, policymakers and investors can better understand the current state of Jiaxing’s real estate market and make informed decisions.