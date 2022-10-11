The decline of international gold prices slowed down, but the two major institutions hinted that the FED hawks will not stop



On Tuesday (October 11), the international gold price slowed down after refreshing a six-day low of $1,661.20 an ounce, and investors were cautious before the release of U.S. inflation data. But the dollar’s continued recovery has put pressure on gold prices. World Bank President Malpass and the International Monetary Fund say high inflation will persist.

At 15:06 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.07% to US$1,667.41 per ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.07% to US$1,674.1 per ounce; the US dollar index rose 0.13% to 113.332.

World Bank President Malpass and IMF Managing Director Georgieva warned on Monday of a growing risk of a global recession and said high inflation remained a persistent problem after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls data released last week was stronger than expected, and the market is now focusing on the CPI data to be released on Thursday (October 13), which is expected to continue high inflation and reinforce the Fed’s hawkish remarks. While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, rising interest rates reduce the cost of holding gold, a non-yielding asset.

“The U.S. can reduce inflation relatively quickly without a recession or a sharp rise in unemployment,” Chicago Fed President Evans said on Monday. The policymaker also added that the Fed needs to steer policy “cautiously and wisely.” interest rates to “reasonably restrictive levels”.

Fed Vice Chairman Brainard said the Fed clearly needs a restrictive monetary policy to reduce inflation, but the path and pace of rate hikes will remain “data dependent.” She also noted that the impact of “simultaneous” rate hikes by other central banks is “greater than the sum of its parts,” posing a potential risk that Fed officials need to monitor.

If the U.S. economy, which is still fairly resilient for now, starts to weaken, gold could be in focus, but there must be clear signs that the Fed is willing to walk away from raising interest rates and slowing inflation, said Stephen Innes, partner at SPI Asset Management.

The latest data from CME Group showed that the open interest in the COMEX gold futures market increased for the third consecutive trading day on Monday, with an increase of about 1,800 lots; on the contrary, the trading volume resumed its downward trend, with a decrease of about 1,600 lots. Gold prices continued to retreat at the start of the week amid rising open interest, which could support further losses in the near term. Gold still has a chance to revisit the year’s low of $1614.67.