The Declining Peso: Exchange Rates and Currency Trends on November 11, 2023

The peso’s decline continues on Saturday, November 11, 2023, as the US dollar in Mexico is quoted at $17.7100 pesos, according to PesoMXN.com. This reflects a 0.55% variation from the previous day’s price of $17.6983 pesos. The dollar can be purchased today at an average of $17.2670 pesos and sold at an average of $18.1529 pesos.

The average exchange rate in different banking institutions is $17.56 pesos per dollar, with a purchase rate of $17.05 pesos and a sale rate of $18.06 pesos. Meanwhile, the average price of the dollar on credit cards is $17.83 pesos, with a purchase rate of $17.42 pesos and a sale rate of $18.25 pesos.

PesoMXN.com reported that the average dollar-to-peso exchange rate is $17.71 pesos, with a general purchase rate of $17.26 pesos and a general sales rate of $18.15 pesos as of 7:00 am.

Upon reviewing the 32 sources, PesoMXN.com recorded the highest buying exchange rate of $17.56 MXN in Bansi and the lowest purchasing exchange rate of $16.45 MXN at Banorte. The highest selling exchange rate for the dollar to Mexican peso is $18.90 MXN at Bank of America, while the lowest is $16.92 MXN at CIBanco.

As for the Euro, its average exchange rate in Mexico on Saturday, November 11, 2023, is $18.92 pesos, slightly lower than the previous day’s rate of $19.01 pesos. The general purchase rate is $18.11 pesos, and the general selling rate is $19.72 pesos.

Regarding Bitcoin, its price is down, as it is quoted at $37,067.94 USD per BTC, a small difference from the previous day’s price of $39,877.14 USD, according to Binance. Bitcoin has seen a 1.02% increase in the last 24 hours, a 6.9% increase in the last week, and a 38.15% increase in the last month.

Readers are encouraged to stay updated on the daily price of the dollar, euro, and Bitcoin in the “Price of the dollar” section of PesoMXN.com, which provides a daily report on the value of the dollar and euro against the peso, as well as the real-time value of Bitcoin.

