The Def rejects the bridge over the Strait: “Today there is no financial coverage”

They serve 13.5 billion euros to build the Bridge over the Straitthe project received the green light on April 13 fromEuropean Union. Therefore the estimate has been made in an attachment of Def (Economic and Financial Documentation) where it is explained how, however, “there is no financial coverage available under current legislation; therefore, these will have to be identified when defining the budget bill”.

For the Bridge over the Strait of Messinait is noted in the annex to the Def, “the cost of the work subject to concession from the updates carried out is 13.5 billion. The complementary and optimization works to the railway connections, on the Sicily and Calabria sides, which will have to be the subject of the program contract with Rfi, are estimated to cost 1.1 billion”.

