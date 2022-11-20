Home Business The delivery date of the iPhone 14 Pro series has been extended until next year at the latest – yqqlm
by admin

In September this year, Apple brought the new iPhone 14 series. After the launch, the new machine has been enthusiastically sought after by fruit fans. The latest news shows that the shipment of the iPhone 14 Pro has been postponed again, and the expected delivery time will not be until 2023 at the latest.

iPhone 14 Pro

It is understood that in the Chinese market, the waiting time for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has been extended from about 4-5 weeks to 5-6 weeks. According to Apple’s official website, if an order is placed now, the expected delivery time of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is from December 27, 2022 to January 3, 2023, and users have to wait for more than one month.

A few days ago, the latest research data released by the market research organization showed that the sales volume of smartphones during the Double Eleven this year was 9 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 35%. Both took the first place, accounting for 39% and 68% respectively.

Affected by the epidemic not long ago, the production capacity of Foxconn Zhengzhou factory was limited. On November 7, Apple officially stated that despite strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, shipments will be lower than previously expected, and users will take longer to get new phones. At the same time, Apple is also working closely with suppliers to restore normal production levels.

